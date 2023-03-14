Three Flying Eagles Goals Make U20 AFCON Top 10 Goals 

Three of the goals scored by the Flying Eagles have been picked by CAF among the Top 10 Goals of the just-concluded U20 AFCON in Egypt.

The goals were those of Jude Sunday against Tunisia in the third-place match; Ibrahim Mohammed’s blaster against Mozambique as well as a powerful header by defender Solomon Agbalaka that fell hosts Egypt.

Jude Sunday mesmerised the entire Tunisian defence to score the Flying Eagles third goal against the North Africans. He was named the Man of the Match in that game.

Two other Flying Eagles players won the official Man of the Match Awards – Solomon Agbalaka (vs Egypt, vs Uganda), Abel Ogwuche (vs Mozambique).

Meanwhile, former Enugu Rangers defender, Ousmane Sane Pape, has given reasons why Senegal are champions of African football in various categories at the moment.

Senegal have in recent times won the African Beach Nations Cup, African Nations Championship (CHAN), AFCON U20 and AFCON itself.

Ousmane, who has retired from football and now resides in home country Senegal, said the present Senegal Football Federation President, Augustin Senghor, is doing the job with every sincerity.

“The Président of thé fédération, Augustin Senghor is doing a great job. He is sincere with the coaches appointment, he does it on merit. He is also working hard on grassroots football,” he posited.

Ousmane also thumbed up the manner of appointing coaches for Senegalese teams. “He is also sincere with his appointment of coaches and taking grassroots football seriously.”

The retired footballer stressed that the league in Senegal has improved and is the bedrock of football development of the country.

“There are a lot of changes in our league compared to when I played there,” he concluded.