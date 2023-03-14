FG to Increase Corps Members Monthly Allowances

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has disclosed that the federal government would soon increase the monthly allowance of corps members

He said there is an improved proposal for the increment of their allowance before President Muhammadu Buhari, for approval.

He was speaking at the sidelines on Monday in Abuja after inaugurating members of the committee for the 50th NYSC celebration coming up in May 2023.

Dare said the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yeshua Ahmed and the management staff had forwarded an improved welfare (allowances) package for corps members to the president.

He said: “The allowances of our youth corps members have been increased from N19,000 to N33,000, that is even above the minimum wage. And that is part of their welfare. As we speak, the NYSC under the DG and the management staff have sent forth a proposal to improve on their uniform, to increase their different allowances and that is already with the president

“If that gets the approval that is necessary; even SAED (Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development) training will go beyond just three weeks and would be through the entire youth service. So, those are the areas that are covered.

“This committee is not just for the celebration but will also make recommendations on reforms and improvements not just for the welfare but also for the system of the NYSC that runs and keeps that engine running.”

Earlier in his speech, the minister said the committee’s terms of reference include articulating plans towards the commissioning of the NYSC ICT Centre as part of the 50th anniversary celebration and advise management on the best means of equipping the centre; call for entries from Corps members for logo and mascot to commemorate the anniversary; harmonise reports of committees on the Review of NYSC Composite Policy Document, NYSC Conditions of Service, and the NYSC Bye-Laws to ensure the adoption of clean documents for further action by management, among others.