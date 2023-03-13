Police Arrest Suspected Ritualists in Ogun

Men of Ogun State Police Command (OSPC) have arrested five suspected members of a ritualist gang that exhume corpses from their graves and remove parts of their bodies for ritual purposes.

The arrest of the suspects was disclosed in a statement that was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the OSPC, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The suspects, according to the statement, are Mr. Oshole Fayemi, 60; Mr. Osemi Adesanya, 39; Mr. Ismaila Seidu, 30; Mr. Oseni Oluwasegun, 69 and Mr. Lawal Olaiya, 50.

Oyeyemi said that the men were arrested on Saturday. March 12, following an information received by the Police at Odogbolu Divisional Headquarters, that the gang responsible for series of corpse exhumation within Ososa community was planning somewhere within the town to carry out another round of human parts harvest.

He said: “Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Odogbolu Division, Mr. Godwin Idehai, mobilised his men and stormed the suspects’ hideout where five of them were apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they were actually into the business of exhuming corpses from their graves, and that they used to sell parts of such corpse to their standby buyers who need it for money making rituals.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.