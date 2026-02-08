Ondo State to Domesticate Niger Delta Games Scouting Framework 

In Ondo State, the vision of organisers of the Niger Delta Games is already gaining traction as the state has now adopted a policy to have coaches scout for talents in villages and local government areas.

The local governmen, federal constituency and state trials have been an integral process for athletes selection for participation I the finals.

At the conclusion of the local government trials in Ondo State ahead the state trials next Monday, the Ondo State Commissioner for Sports, Hon Segun Omoyofunmi announced the state’s resolve to henceforth continously embark on talent discovery.

“Coaches and organising Secretaries must henceforth be posted to all zonal offices to sustain the ‘catch-them-young’ policy of the Ondo State Government.

“Zonal offices are to be made functional to enable the discovery of more young athletes who will continue to make Ondo State proud”, he directed.

On the exercise conducted by the Screening Committee of the organisers, the Commissioner who also heads the State Liaison Committee for the games, expressed satisfaction with the outcome after all the screened athletes were cleared.

“This screening has been an eye-opener for the management, coaches and other officials of the Ondo State Sports Council to work beyond the Niger Delta Games by harnessing the potential we are seeing here.”

“I have attended all the Niger Delta Games trials and screening venues with my committee, and I can boldly say that we are truly blessed with an abundance of talent in Ondo State”, he concluded.

The screening, held at the Ondo City Stadium, featured about 400 athletes who will be competing in boxing, table tennis, volleyball and athletics.

The Niger Delta Games is scheduled to hold in Edo State between February 20 and 27 , with Ondo, Delta, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa and Edo States set to compete for podium finishes.