  • Sunday, 8th February, 2026

Newstap/ SWAN Five-Star Award  Nomination Excites Onyeani

Sport | 6 seconds ago

Proprietor of grassroots football team, Ahudiya Nnem FC, Chief Robert Onyeani , has declared that he’s highly honoured to be selected as one of the recipients of this year’s prestigious Newstap/ SWAN Award noting that it’s a testament that people recognise what he’s doing.

He stated this during the week when the top management of Newstap Communication, publishers of news tap.com.ng led by the Publisher/Editor-In-Chief, Mr. George Aluo presented his letter of nomination to him.

Receiving the letter, Chief Onyeani, declared…”I never expected to be nominated for this award, it came to me as a surprise. What it shows is that people are watching what I am doing and I’m highly honoured to be nominated.”

He stressed that the award will spur him to do more for grassroots football development in the country, promising that in the next three years, Ahudiya Nnem FC will be a force to be reckoned with in not just Nigerian football but at the continental level.

“This award will challenge me to do more for football. Right now, we are putting modalities in place to ensure that Ahudiya Nnem FC becomes a house hold name not just in Nigeria but in the continent. In the next three years, by the grace of God, we’ll achieve that target.”

Other nominees for this year’s award are; Executive Governor of Bayelsa State Senator Douye Diri, The CEO/Director-General National Institute for Sports (NIS) His Excellency Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, CEO Nilayo Sports, Mrs Yetunde Olopade (wife of Director-General National Sports Commission Hon. Bukola Olapade) and internationally acclaimed boxing promoter Hon. Omonlei Yakubu Imadu.

The  ceremony will take place at the Blessing Hall of Eko Club Surulere, Lagos on March 6th by 5pm.

The maiden edition of the Award was chaired by the Chairman of National Sports Commission (NSC) Mallam Shehu Dikko.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.