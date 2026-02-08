  • Sunday, 8th February, 2026

Davis Cup: Daniel Adeleye Restores Parity for Nigeria against Uzbekistan

Sport | 6 seconds ago

Daniel Adeleye yesterday restored parity for Nigeria at the Davis Cup World Group 11 qualifier against Uzbekistan which served-off at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

Nigeria’s number 1 seed, Adeleye restored Nigeria’s pride  by beating Uzbekistan’s Abdulaziz Usmonjonov 2-1(4-6 ,6-2, 6-4 ) in an electrifying style to put smiles on the faces of all Nigerians.

Earlier in the first men’s singles, Sultanov Khumoyun of Uzbekistan had an easy 2-0  victory of 6-4, 6-3  over Nigeria’s Abua Canice.

But Adeleye’s Win has now restored the parity going into the final day of the Davis Cup qualification clash in Lagos.

Amongst the Nigerian top sports personalities that watched the Davis Cup qualification tournament include; Director General of the National Sports Commission, Chief Bukola Olopade, Hon. Victor Ochei, President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation and the Chairman of the Central Planing Committee (CPC, Mr Victor Hember, Madam Bisi Joseph, President of the Nigeria School Sports Federation and and 3rd Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) who represented the NOC President Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, among other eminent Nigerians.

The tournament continues on sunday with the doubles event and two reverse fixtures to round up the tournament

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.