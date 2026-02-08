Davis Cup: Daniel Adeleye Restores Parity for Nigeria against Uzbekistan

Daniel Adeleye yesterday restored parity for Nigeria at the Davis Cup World Group 11 qualifier against Uzbekistan which served-off at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

Nigeria’s number 1 seed, Adeleye restored Nigeria’s pride by beating Uzbekistan’s Abdulaziz Usmonjonov 2-1(4-6 ,6-2, 6-4 ) in an electrifying style to put smiles on the faces of all Nigerians.

Earlier in the first men’s singles, Sultanov Khumoyun of Uzbekistan had an easy 2-0 victory of 6-4, 6-3 over Nigeria’s Abua Canice.

But Adeleye’s Win has now restored the parity going into the final day of the Davis Cup qualification clash in Lagos.

Amongst the Nigerian top sports personalities that watched the Davis Cup qualification tournament include; Director General of the National Sports Commission, Chief Bukola Olopade, Hon. Victor Ochei, President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation and the Chairman of the Central Planing Committee (CPC, Mr Victor Hember, Madam Bisi Joseph, President of the Nigeria School Sports Federation and and 3rd Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) who represented the NOC President Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, among other eminent Nigerians.

The tournament continues on sunday with the doubles event and two reverse fixtures to round up the tournament