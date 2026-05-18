Olubadan, Rotimi, Others Grace Ibadan Polo Tourney Final

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja on Sunday led prominent Nigerians that include former military governor of old Western region, Brigadier-General Oluwole Rotimi (rtd) to the closing ceremony of the 2026 Nigeria Polo Association Ibadan International Tournament.

The final day of the competition held at the Ibadan Polo Club, Eleyele, Ibadan, produced exiting moments for spectators who thronged the venue in large numbers.

In one of the fixtures during the final BAH Oil and Gas Kano narrowly defeated Lagos Volta 5-4 in a thrilling game that kept supporters entertained until the final chukka.

The tournament, which is commemorating 120 years of polo activities in Ibadan, attracted players, enthusiasts and dignitaries from across the country.

The annual tournament, regarded as one of Nigeria’s longest-running polo competitions, has become a gathering point for sports lovers, business leaders and influential personalities, while also promoting tourism and social activities in Oyo State.

Beyond the competition, corporate presence remained a defining feature of the tournament with the MTN Nigeria playing a prominent co-sponsorship role, reinforcing its continued investment in sports development and community engagement.

The telecommunications giant provided logistical and hospitality support, including the distribution of essential items to participating teams such as branded notepads and pens, passport cases and holders, face towels, hand fans, and branded bags, an effort widely acknowledged as enhancing player comfort and overall tournament experience.