Nigerian Women Ready to Drive National Transformation, Says BWI-RHA 

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The National Convener and Director General of Business Women of Influence for Renewed Hope Agenda (BWI-RHA), Mrs. Ngozi Oyewole, has declared that Nigerian women are prepared to take strategic positions in nation-building, economic growth and community transformation across the country.

Oyewole, who was represented by the Head of Public Relations of the group, Hajia Mariah Danjuma, made the declaration on Friday in Abuja during the pre-launch of the Business Women of Influence for Renewed Hope Agenda (BWI-RHA).

Speaking at the event, Oyewole described the platform as more than just another support group, stressing that it represents a national awakening of women determined to shape the future of Nigeria through enterprise, leadership, unity, influence and service.

According to her, the initiative was created to mobilize, inspire, empower and position women as critical drivers of national transformation and supporters of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are honoured by your presence and grateful for your support as we unveil a platform designed to mobilize, inspire, empower, and position women as critical drivers of national transformation,” she said.

She commended President Tinubu for what she described as his courage, resilience, and commitment to rebuilding Nigeria despite prevailing economic and social challenges.

“Leadership is not tested in times of comfort, but in moments that demand sacrifice, bold decisions and national reconstruction,” she stated.

Oyewole emphasized that Nigerian women were no longer rising merely as supporters but as strategic partners in nation-building, adding that no nation can prosper while women remain underrepresented and excluded from opportunities.

She explained that the group aims to create a strong national platform where women can become builders of enterprise, drivers of economic growth, promoters of unity, and ambassadors of community transformation.

The BWI-RHA, she said, intends to bring together market women, entrepreneurs, professionals, farmers, industrialists, creatives, women in governance, women in technology, women in the diaspora, and grassroots women from across the country into one formidable support structure.

“We are not gathering women for noise. We are gathering women for national building,” she declared.

Highlighting the objectives of the organization, she said the group would focus on women entrepreneurship, skills acquisition, grassroots empowerment, leadership mentorship, strategic partnerships, economic inclusion, and national productivity.

“Our mission is clear — to empower women, strengthen businesses, create opportunities, support communities, raise leaders and contribute meaningfully to the Renewed Hope Agenda,” she added.

She further appealed to stakeholders, government institutions, ministries, development partners, and the private sector to intentionally invest in Nigerian women, noting that the nation’s future depends greatly on women’s economic participation and leadership.

“The future of our nation depends greatly on the economic participation, innovation and leadership of women,” she said.

Addressing women across the country, she urged them not to underestimate their voices, influence, or capacity to contribute to national development.

“Women are no longer waiting to be invited to the table of national development. We are helping to build the table,” she stated.

She pledged to build a credible, inclusive, people-oriented, and nationally respected women-led platform capable of inspiring future generations.

According to her, the organization would establish structures from the national level down to the grassroots, ensuring women from both urban and rural communities are carried along in governance, enterprise and community impact initiatives.

“To every woman listening today, rise with confidence, rise with purpose, rise with courage, rise for Nigeria. The future is not waiting, and neither should we,” she said.