Chaos Rocks Edo South APC Primary As Ize-Iyamu, Ogbeide-Ihama Claim Victory

Confusion engulfed the Edo South senatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday as two aspirants, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, separately claimed victory following conflicting declarations by rival electoral officials.

The controversy arose after two different results emerged from the primary conducted across the 77 wards in the seven local government areas of Edo South Senatorial District.

One faction of the electoral committee led by Kabiru Ajana declared Ogbeide-Ihama winner of the exercise, while another returning officer, Muhammadu Kabiru, announced Ize-Iyamu as the duly elected candidate of the party.

Party members had trooped out in large numbers across the district to participate in the keenly contested primary involving Ize-Iyamu, Senator Neda Imasuen and Ogbeide-Ihama.

Although the exercise was largely peaceful, pockets of violence and disagreements were reported in parts of Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode and Oredo Local Government Areas, where supporters of rival aspirants clashed over the conduct of the election.

Declaring the first result during a live broadcast, Ajana said Ogbeide-Ihama secured victory across the seven councils.

“From the results submitted to the committee, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama polled 27,154 votes to emerge winner of the Edo South Senatorial primary,” he stated.

Ajana added that Imasuen scored 13,580 votes, while Ize-Iyamu garnered 6,785 votes.

However, in a dramatic twist that deepened the crisis within the party, Muhammadu Kabiru announced a separate result declaring Ize-Iyamu winner of the contest.

“Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, having scored the highest number of lawful votes cast, is hereby returned elected,” Kabiru declared.

According to the second result announced, Ize-Iyamu polled 33,399 votes to defeat Ogbeide-Ihama, who scored 12,560 votes, while Imasuen received 5,107 votes.

The conflicting declarations have heightened tension within the APC, with uncertainty now surrounding the authentic outcome of the primary.

Before the parallel announcements, both Ize-Iyamu and Imasuen had raised concerns over the conduct of the exercise, alleging irregularities capable of undermining its credibility.

Reacting after he was declared winner by one faction, Ize-Iyamu thanked his supporters across the district for their loyalty and commitment throughout the contest.

“I appreciate our supporters across Edo South for standing firmly with us. This victory belongs to the people, and by the grace of God, we will move forward to provide quality representation,” he said.