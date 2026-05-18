Tinubu Condemns Reported Killing of Abducted Teacher in Oyo

.Describes act as barbaric, assures of timely rescue of kidnapped victims

.Says security operatives led by the IGP working round the clock to apprehend the bandits and their collaborators

.Reiterates call on N’Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of law creating state police

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has condemned as barbaric the reported killing of one of the abducted teachers from the Esiele community in Oyo State, while the rescue operation is underway.

Bandits had last Friday invaded the Esiele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State and abducted staff, students, and pupils of Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School and L.A. Primary School.

According to a statement issued on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, security operatives are working around the clock to rescue the victims and apprehend the bandits and their collaborators within the community.

Tinubu sympathised with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government, and the people of Oyo State for the unfortunate incident and assured them that the federal government will collaborate with the state government to rescue the victims.

“I am saddened by the reported killing of one of the teachers kidnapped by the gunmen who invaded the community. I sympathise with Governor Seyi Makinde and commend the steps he has taken on the matter. I sympathise with the families of the kidnapped victims.

“The Federal Government is working with the Oyo State government to rescue all the victims. I commend the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioners of Police in Oyo and Kwara States for their quick intervention and the deployment of a tactical and the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) team to rescue the victims.

“The IGP, following my instructions, is personally leading the tech-driven operation. We expect a breakthrough soon. The bandits and all their local collaborators will be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Cases of kidnapping further make imperative the establishment of state police to man some of our underserved areas. The National Assembly should accelerate the enactment of the law creating state police”, the President said.