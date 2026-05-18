Nigeria-US Military Kill 20 ISIS/ISWAP Fighters as Operations Continue

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military has disclosed that coordinated operations involving Nigerian and United States forces have led to the elimination of more than 20 ISIS/ISWAP fighters, as joint counterterrorism operations continue across North-east Nigeria and the wider Sahel region.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said the Defence Headquarters, working in close coordination with the United States Africa Command, carried out additional air strike operations against ISIS militants in the general area of Metele.

According to him, “The Defence Headquarters, in close coordination with United States Africa Command, wish to update the general public on the continuation of coordinated operations against ISIS militants across the North East Nigeria, with additional air strike operations successfully executed in the general area of Metele.

“Following observed convergence and migration of terrorist elements, multiple air strikes were conducted resulting in the elimination of more than 20 ISIS/ISWAP fighters. The ongoing operations follow the neutralisation of ISIS commander Abu-Bilal al-Minuki and are part of sustained efforts to disrupt terrorist networks, remove them from the battlefield and deny the terrorists any safe haven within Nigeria.”

He noted that the ongoing operations form part of broader efforts to dismantle terrorist networks, degrade their operational capabilities, and prevent them from establishing safe havens within the country.

Uba also reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to defending the nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security against terrorism and other security threats.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to aggressively defend the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the nation.

“Terrorists who threaten our citizens, communities and national stability will be located and defeated. There will be no safe haven for all terrorists anywhere in Nigeria,” General Uba said.