  • Monday, 18th May, 2026

Ndume Emerges APC’s Borno South Consensus Senatorial Candidate.Appreciates party stakeholders

Nigeria | 33 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume, on Monday emerged the the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for Borno South Senatorial District.
The ranking Senator was returned unopposed through an affirmation process at the venue of the primary held in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.
The former Senate Leader had emerged as consensus candidate as his main rival for the seat, Abdullahi Askira, withdrew voluntarily from the race.
Askira, who is the Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly premised his decision not to contest for the ticket with Ndume on extensive consultations and appeals from party stakeholders within the district.
Ndume in a release isdued shortly after he was pronounced winner at the venue of the primary and as a candidate, thanked the APC stakeholders in Borno South, delegates and all the party faithful for the confidence reposed in him to continue to represent their interest at the National Assembly.
He equally hailed his erstwhile rival, Hon Askira who threw in the towel, in deference to the party elders in the senatorial zone.
His statement read in part:” I want to thank our elders in Borno South Senatorial District for their unwavering support for me.
“I want to reassure them that I will continue to promote their interest at all times.
“I must not fail to commend Hon Askira who listened to persuasions and appeals of the party leaders and took the decision to drop his aspiration.
“Your loyalty to the party is exemplary.
Ndume further called on the party stakeholders to remain united, ” continue to work as one united political family as the country prepares for the general elections.
If Ndume wins at the polls in January, 2027, he would be returning to the National Assembly for a record fifth term.

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