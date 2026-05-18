Troops Deployed to Benin Republic to Defend Democracy, Says Army Chief

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has said the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin was aimed at defending democracy, ensuring security, and supporting peaceful electoral processes in the West African sub-region.

Speaking at the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference in Abuja on Monday, Shaibu said the deployment under Operations Atileyin Alaafia 1 and 2 reflected Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening regional security architecture and enhancing collective responses to emerging threats across neighbouring countries.

According to him, “Consequently, we have continued to disrupt criminals network, degrade adversary capabilities and restore relative calm in previously volatile areas. We are also not oblivious of the security situation around our contiguous countries with Nigeria, which necessitate the deployment of troops for Operation Atileyin Alaafia 1 and 2 to restore democracy, ensure security, and the peaceful conduct of elections in the Republic of Benin.”

The army chief stressed the importance of sustaining collaboration among security agencies and regional partners in addressing evolving security challenges.

“Equally important is the need to deepen joint and interagency cooperation while integrating technology, innovation, and real-time intelligence into our operations,” he said.

Shaibu further noted that commanders at all levels must remain adaptive, mission-focused, and committed to strengthening inter-agency and multinational cooperation in ongoing operations.

He added that the Nigerian Army would continue to promote intelligence sharing, strategic partnerships, and collaborative mechanisms designed to deny criminal and terrorist groups freedom of action within Nigeria and across neighbouring countries.