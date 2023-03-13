  • Monday, 13th March, 2023

Kunle Soname Scores Another First

There is no point repeating the fact that billionaire businessman, Kunle Soname is making great strides in all his numerous business interests.

Also, it won’t be an exaggeration if one describes him as one of the most successful sports business entrepreneurs in Africa. For the founder of Bet9ja, Nigeria’s number one online bookmaker company, he has shamed his detractors that earlier thought he couldn’t make success in the gaming business.  Soname has been able to nurture the business into a conglomerate.

One thing the Ogun State-born quiet achiever, who has recently dabbled into the aviation business with his ValueJet, has also enjoyed is scoring first. He has scored many firsts in the course of running his business, which we gathered he has done on many occasions. Soname has once again scored another first and crested his name in the minds of many across the nation.

Soname’s ValueJet recently became the first aircraft to berth at the newly constructed Ogun State Agro-cargo Airport in Ilishan-Remo, Ikenne Local Government of Ogun, which incidentally is the same local government Soname hails from. You can guess how delighted he was!

While the plane landed with its crew, it was given the popular water shower salute which marks its record-breaking move as the first airline to touch down at the airport with attendance from top industry players, government functionaries like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister for Aviation Hadi Sirika and many royal fathers from the state.

