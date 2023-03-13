Emefiele Debunks Fake News, Denies Alleged Plot against Tinubu

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described as fake news a report that he had launched a fresh plot against the president-elect, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Emefiele, in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Isa Abdulmumin, titled: “Re- Emefiele launches fresh plot against President-elect Tinubu,” made available to THISDAY, also denied the allegation in the report that he made certain amount of money available to the gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The statement explained: “The attention of the CBN has been drawn to a story published in The Nation newspaper of Monday, March 13, 2023 edition, alleging that the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has launched a “fresh plot against President-elect”. “The aforementioned story went further to allege that the Governor has made certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of March 18, 2023 gubernatorial poll.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the Governor does not know and has never met or even spoke with Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in Politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.

“As such the Governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving statutory mandates of the Bank.”