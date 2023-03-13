Edo Refinery Orders 150,000 Barrels of Crude to Meet Rising Demand for Products in Downstream Oil Sector

*Obaseki visits Sobe, Sabongida-Ora communities, assures indigenes of improved security, more infrastructure, others

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin

The Edo Refinery has placed an order for the supply of 150,000 barrels of crude from Decklar Resources Inc. and Millennium Oil and Gas Company to meet the demand of its growing clientele base, as demand for its products spike in the downstream sector of Nigeria’s oil industry.

The refinery was developed by the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (ERPC) with support from the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



The crude is sourced from Oza Oil Field, which is operated by Decklar Resources Inc and Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited.

The Edo Refinery is a 6,000bpd capacity plant, which is being expanded to 21,000bpd. The facility with its feedstock can produce 50 per cent of diesel (500,000 litres), 25 percent of naphtha (300,000 litres) and 20 percent of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) (200,000) litres.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Decklar Resources Inc., Sanmi Famuyide, in a statement, said “Decklar and Millenium are at an advanced stage of executing a new 150,000 bbls crude oil sale and purchase agreement with ERPC, which is expected to include terms for invoicing and payment after the delivery of each cargo of 10,000 bbls of crude oil.”



He added: “We are very pleased that payments for the sale of crude oil from the Oza field continue to be received. Deliveries to ERPC in Edo State are ongoing on a consistent basis, and the anticipated doubling of the contracted truck fleet is expected to enable the Company and our co-venturer Millenium to increase the volume and consistency of deliveries of oil to market.

“The additional trucking capacity is also expected to create opportunities for additional delivery of crude oil to other potential customers in the near term.”

Meanwhile, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, visited Sobe and Sabongida-Ora communities, both in Owan West Local Government Area (LGA) of the State to canvass votes for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s House of Assembly elections.

Obaseki, while addressing the people of the communities, assured them of improved security and more infrastructural projects to better the lives of residents in the areas.



Speaking to worshippers at St. John Cathedral, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Sabongida-Ora, the governor said the state government was collaborating with security agencies in the state to ensure security in Edo forests, adding, “I will not be governor and leave you unprotected. Security is our focus as we will ensure your safety. We began an operation yesterday, combing out all herdsmen from our forest.

“In Edo State, we have prohibited open grazing and will implement that law to the fullest. Our people must go to their farm and do their farm work.”

He continued: “As a government, we will continue to do more for our people. We are here to use the opportunity to see the construction of the Sobe-Sabongida-Ora Road, as well as the Edo University Campus, to be sited here, among other projects.



“In all our challenges as a country, we must continue to have hope, as things are very difficult. We battle inflation, high food prices, scarcity of currency, and lots more. As a country, we must be prayerful to come out from these many challenges.

“Owan West is a citadel of education in Edo State, as it has some of the best trained and educated Nigerians. Owan West is not a locality to joke with as it needs viable representatives in the Edo State House of Assembly. You should vote for someone who will represent you well, unlike those that ran away and followed their godfather.

“In this Saturday’s House of Assembly election, I urge you to vote for someone that will represent you well. The PDP members in the House will support me and my developmental strides in the State will continue.”

Addressing party faithful and residents in Sobe, Obaseki noted, “We will bring development to this area. Have you seen the road from Sobe to Sabongida-Ora? We are working hard on the road and will ensure we complete it before the end of the dry season.”

He further stated, “I can’t abandon you people, as your area needs somebody that will represent you well at the Edo State House of Assembly. We need somebody that will serve as a good representative, a link between your people and the government.

“I appeal to you all to come out on Saturday, 18th of March 2023 with one mind and vote one of your own, Blessing Agbebaku who will represent you well in the EDHA.”

Obaseki reassured, “Sobe must move forward. I will work with your leaders to bring development to the people of this area.”

In his response, the Chairman of PDP, Sobe, Ward 11, Mr. Joseph Igure, said, “I want to assure you Mr. Governor that all the 19 units in Ward 11 in Sobe will be won for PDP in the March 18, 2023 House of Assembly elections in the State. We will make sure this election is a done deal. We must deliver our House of Assembly candidates. We will continue to canvas votes for PDP and make sure we win all 19 units in Ward 11.”