Alleged Intimidation: Kwara PDP Campaign Council Calls for IG’s Intervention

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Kwara State has called the Inspector General of Police (IG) Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, to intervene in the alleged intimidation and harassment of members of the party by the state police command.

Already, the campaign council said that no fewer than seven members of the PDP at the Ode Ishowo and Koro Sayodun axis in Alanamu ward of Ilorin West Local Government of the state have been intimidated by the men of the police command.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday signed by the Director of Media, PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Lawal Sharafadeen, the party said:”The unjust intimidation and harassment of electorate sympathetic to the party at Polling Units 031 and 032, Ode Ishowo and Koro Sayodun axis in Alanamu ward of Ilorin West Local Government.

“About seven innocent accredited voters have so far been victims of this unfortunate occurrence, through calls and texts, asking them to report at the Police Headquarters, Ilorin on trumped-up allegations bordering on rumours that they disrupted the last election exercised in the said polling units.

“So far, the phone numbers that have been used for this purpose are 07060997736 and 09139168136”.

Sharafadeen said that while the PDP won handsomely at polling unit 032, the results of polling unit 031 were canceled due to over-voting.

“Unfortunately, instead of holding those responsible for this electoral malpractice to account, the police officers through the aforementioned telephone numbers listed above have been harassing our innocent supporters.

“Here are the names of some of those who have either been persistently threatened or incessantly disturbed by men of the police force, Haleemah Yakub, Abdurasheed Nallah, Abdulgafar Seriki, Taiye Yakub and Hakeem Yusuf Nallah”.

The campaign council noted that this untoward action may not be unconnected to the defeat suffered by the “APC state Secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Isowo, who is equally from the community and voted therein.”

He therefore, enjoined the gallant voters at the aforementioned polling units not to be intimidated by this ugly development.

He also urged the headship of the security agencies in the state to ensure a level playing field for all citizens to exercise their franchise freely without let or hindrance.