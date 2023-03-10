  • Friday, 10th March, 2023

Ethiopian Aviation Academy Upgrades to University Status

Business | 60 mins ago

Ethiopian Aviation Academy, the largest and oldest Aviation Academy in the region, has announced that it has been upgraded to an aviation university.

The university has launched undergraduate and postgraduate programs in aerospace and hospitality fields. The Aviation Academy has been offering aviation training programmes such as pilot, aircraft technician, cabin crew, airline sales and services, and other trainings. After it was upgraded to a university level, it has launched degree programs such as BSc degree in Aeronautical Engineering, BSc degree in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, BSc degree in Aviation Management, BA degree in Tourism & Hospitality Management and MBA in Aviation Management.


As a member of the Ethiopian Airlines Group, which includes Ethiopian Airports, Ethiopian MRO Services, Ethiopian Inflight Services and Ethiopian Skylight Hotel, the university offers programs with advanced curriculums which are taught by faculty and industry practitioners. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew, said: “After continuous breakthrough expansion and investment, the upgrading of the 65 years old Ethiopian Aviation Academy to a University level offering several degree programs is yet another milestone in the long and successful journey of our airline, and will maintain its leadership in the industry. 

“The University is committed to develop skilled workforce by offering undergraduate and postgraduate aviation programs. The University is expected to produce highly skilled aviation professionals and leaders that meet the growing human resource needs of Ethiopian Airlines Group and other airlines in the region.”

Managing Director of Ethiopian Aviation University, AtoKassie Yimam, on his part said: “We are happy to announce that our 65 years old Academy, which is the secret behind the success of Ethiopian Airlines Group, has transitioned to a university offering degree programs accepting both Ethiopian and international students. The University will continue to contribute to the rapidly growing aviation sector of Ethiopia in particular and the continent at large.”

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian Aviation Academy inaugurated a new training centre in Hawassa city last month.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.