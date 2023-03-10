Ethiopian Aviation Academy Upgrades to University Status

Ethiopian Aviation Academy, the largest and oldest Aviation Academy in the region, has announced that it has been upgraded to an aviation university.

The university has launched undergraduate and postgraduate programs in aerospace and hospitality fields. The Aviation Academy has been offering aviation training programmes such as pilot, aircraft technician, cabin crew, airline sales and services, and other trainings. After it was upgraded to a university level, it has launched degree programs such as BSc degree in Aeronautical Engineering, BSc degree in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, BSc degree in Aviation Management, BA degree in Tourism & Hospitality Management and MBA in Aviation Management.



As a member of the Ethiopian Airlines Group, which includes Ethiopian Airports, Ethiopian MRO Services, Ethiopian Inflight Services and Ethiopian Skylight Hotel, the university offers programs with advanced curriculums which are taught by faculty and industry practitioners. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew, said: “After continuous breakthrough expansion and investment, the upgrading of the 65 years old Ethiopian Aviation Academy to a University level offering several degree programs is yet another milestone in the long and successful journey of our airline, and will maintain its leadership in the industry.

“The University is committed to develop skilled workforce by offering undergraduate and postgraduate aviation programs. The University is expected to produce highly skilled aviation professionals and leaders that meet the growing human resource needs of Ethiopian Airlines Group and other airlines in the region.”

Managing Director of Ethiopian Aviation University, AtoKassie Yimam, on his part said: “We are happy to announce that our 65 years old Academy, which is the secret behind the success of Ethiopian Airlines Group, has transitioned to a university offering degree programs accepting both Ethiopian and international students. The University will continue to contribute to the rapidly growing aviation sector of Ethiopia in particular and the continent at large.”

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian Aviation Academy inaugurated a new training centre in Hawassa city last month.