Dogara Endorses APC’s Sadiq Abubakar for Bauchi Guber Polls

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has endorsed the candidate of Air Marshall Sadiq Baba Abubakar (rtd) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming governoship election in Bauchi State.

The former Speaker is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and member of the Presidential Campaign Council of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.



In 2019, he helped mobilised and led a coalition of political parties and interest groups in Bauchi which ousted former governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and installed Senator Bala Mohammed in 2019.



However, shortly after the elections, allegedly Mohammed reneged on all political agreements he entered into before the election and declared war on prominent citizens of the state, who opposed his style of governance including Dogara and an elder statesman, Alhaji Bello Kirfi, who was a minister in the Second Republic under the late President Shehu Shagari.



Dogara had also accused Mohammed of corruption including non-payment of salaries of teachers and civil servants.

Thus, on Wednesday, the former Speaker led a campaign team of Air Marshall Sadiq Baba Abubakar across some Bauchi local governments including Kirfi and Alkaleri, where Mohammed came from.



Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state, Dogara, on Wednesday, urged the people to toe the path of honour by voting out the Bala Mohammed from office.



“We came to tell you the truth, that we need to effect a change of leadership in Bauchi State. I came here to enlighten you that even though your son (Governor Mohammed) is there, since he is not doing well, we should change him. I urge you all to cast your vote for Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar on Saturday.”

He described Air Marshall Abubakar as a father, who would bring succour to the people of the state.