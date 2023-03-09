  • Thursday, 9th March, 2023

Breaking: Many Feared Dead as Train Crushes Lagos Staff Bus

Breaking | 39 mins ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Many are feared dead as a  train collided with a fully loaded high capacity bus belonging to Lagos State Government Staff in the PwD/Shogunle area of Ikeja, in Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness (name withheld), the bus was headed inward  Ikeja through PwD from Oshodi bus terminal when the collision occurred, as it tried to negotiate the route while passing through the rail track without envisaging an oncoming train.

Lagos State Traffic Management Agency LASTMA, said report confirmed there were casualties and effort was on to rescue victims to the nearest hospital.

When contacted, the emergency team, including the police and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agencies (LASEMA), said they were making their way to the accident scene as at the time of filling in this report.

More details later…

