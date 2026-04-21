AAJ Express Unveils New Digital Platforms to Mark Anniversary

Raheem Akingbolu

AAJ Express Limited, a logistics firm in Nigeria, has marked its seventh anniversary with the launch of three digital platforms- AAJ Send, DriveForce, and TransportPro- aimed at linking shippers, drivers, and logistics operators across Nigeria and international markets, as the company deepens its push into technology-driven logistics services.

The company described the apps as proprietary platforms designed to expand access to delivery services, create earning opportunities for riders, and enable logistics firms to scale operations without significant upfront infrastructure costs.

It said the launch follows its 2025 rollout of a direct export service from Nigeria to the United Kingdom, the United States, and parts of Europe, which it described as a first for an indigenous operator.

In commemoration of its seventh anniversary in February 2026, the company said the new platforms represent a further step in its strategy to build an integrated logistics ecosystem.

TransportPro is a white-label logistics platform that allows new operators to launch fully functional nationwide and international logistics businesses immediately.

The company said the system is designed to help existing logistics firms scale operations without additional capital investment in software development.

With TransportPro, operators are able to ship packages to more than 100 countries, deliver across all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, operate under their own brand identity, print shipping labels with company logos, track shipments in real time, set pricing structures, and remain competitive in the market.

AAJ Send, meanwhile, is a mobile application available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It provides users with access to domestic and international logistics services through AAJ’s infrastructure, enabling bookings and deliveries directly from mobile devices.

DriveForce is a separate mobile application that connects riders and drivers to income opportunities within the AAJ network, allowing them to pick up and deliver packages for customers across different locations.

In his remarks, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AAJ Express, Adekunle Adeyemo, said the platforms were developed in response to rising demand for local and cross-border delivery services and to strengthen participation across the logistics value chain.

He said the company’s strategy is anchored on innovation and customer-centricity.

Adeyemo said: “This launch is an attestation of our belief in investing in innovation to offer solutions that would help deepen the growth of the logistics business in Nigeria.

“Our mission is to deliver a tech-driven, affordable, and premium service that meets the diverse needs of exporters, e-commerce businesses, corporate entities, and individuals throughout the country. With these solutions, we have offered an array of platforms for more players and users to access a tool to offer and enjoy excellent services.”

AAJ Express said its innovation drive has been recognised by industry awards, including Business Day Newspaper, which named it Most Innovative Logistics Company of the Year 2023, and The Industry Magazine, which named it Logistics Company of the Year 2024.

The company said the recognition underscored its focus on innovation and service delivery in Nigeria’s logistics sector.

AAJ Express currently operates more than 50 express centres across all 36 states in Nigeria, as well as offices in the United Kingdom and the United States. It said it plans to continue expanding its operations and technology offerings as demand for logistics services grows.

Founded seven years ago, AAJ Express said it has grown into a leading logistics company in Nigeria, offering both international and domestic delivery services, and remains focused on meeting evolving customer needs across its markets.