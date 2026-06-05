Navy Base Oguta Embarks On Free Medicals, Educational Outreach in Imo Community 

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In continuation of its 70th anniversary, the Naval Base, Oguta Thursday embarked on free medical care and educational outreach for the people of Izombe community in Imo State.

No fewer than 500 residents of the community benefited from the medical rhapsody while hundreds of students were gifted educational materials.

Beneficiaries of the medical outreach, held at Izombe Commercial Secondary school, Izombe, comprised students, youths and elderly men and women from the community playing host to the Naval Base, Oguta.

A health sensitization lecture on drug abuse was delivered by medical personnel of the Naval Base to students and hypertension management for pregnant women and elderly people after which free drugs were distributed to beneficiaries.

Commander, Nigerian Navy Base, Oguta, Commodore S. T. Lengaya, who led the Naval medical team, said the gesture was part of the Nigerian Navy’s effort to strengthen civil-military relationship.

“The significance of this outreach is part of the Nigerian Navy effort to deepen civil-military relationship, especially with host communities being part of the military non-kinetic approaches to improving security across the nation,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Madam Nnena Maduabuchi, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Navy for the gesture and prayed God to continue to protect the personnel of the base.

“I was treated and given drugs for hypertension and I am greatful for that. I now see the Navy as friends unlike the fear I used to have whenever I see any of them,” she added.