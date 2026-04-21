Two Chinese Nationals Arrested for Illegal Mining

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Two Chinese nationals have been arrested by officials of the Niger State Government for unauthorised mining activities.

The duo was arrested during a strategic regulatory inspection led by the state Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Alhaji Muhammad Qasim Danjuma, at the Zuzungi mining site.

Those arrested have already been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.

A statement issued by Yunusa Saidu Ibrahim, director of Information and Orientation Services, Ministry of Information and Orientation, and made available to journalists in Minna, explained that the operation exposed ongoing illegal mining activities being carried out in a clear defiance of established legal and regulatory frameworks governing the sector in Niger State.

Saidu explained that the operation also exposed the government’s renewed resolve to clamp down on illegal operators, regardless of nationality, who exploited mineral resources in violation of the law.

He quoted the commissioner as saying that the government maintains a zero-tolerance policy to illegal mining, adding that all individuals and entities must adhere to due process, obtain requisite licences, and operate within the ambit of environmental and safety regulations.

Saidu further quoted the commission, warning that any breach of the provisions will attract swift and decisive sanctions.

According to him, illegal mining not only undermines government revenue but also poses serious environmental risks and threatens the safety and well-being of host communities.

As such, the state remains committed to protecting its natural resources through sustained enforcement, strengthened regulatory oversight, and inter-agency collaboration.