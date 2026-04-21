Jimoh Ibrahim Presents Letter of Credence to UN Secretary General Guterres

Nigeria’s newly appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has formally assumed office after presenting his letter of credence to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The presentation marks the official commencement of Ibrahim’s duties as Nigeria’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

During the ceremony on Monday, Ambassador Ibrahim conveyed the goodwill of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, commending Guterres for his leadership and commitment to the principles of the UN Charter at a critical period in global affairs.

Highlighting Africa’s role within the UN system, Ibrahim noted that President Tinubu recognizes the continent’s contributions to supporting the Secretary-General and the G77 plus China bloc during General Assembly deliberations. He emphasized that this backing reinforces the call for a permanent African seat on the UN Security Council, describing such a development as a historic milestone capable of strengthening global peace and security, particularly across Africa.

The ambassador also expressed Nigeria’s support for the UN80 reform agenda, stating that it is helping to accelerate development across the country and the continent.

Speaking further, Ibrahim underscored the expectations placed on his mission, saying:

“President Tinubu is confident that, as Nigeria’s Ambassador and the Head of our mission to the UN, I will work hand in hand with you to tackle the issues we share and to promote justice and lift people out of hardship and injustice. He is enthusiastic about my presence here, believe, it will offer essential support to address security concerns both locally and internationally – such that religious conflicts and other crises, which stem from long-standing grievances. Our top priority is to seize these opportunities to move our shared goals forward and strengthen peace and safety for everyone.”

Ambassador Ibrahim also used the occasion to highlight economic reforms under Tinubu’s administration. These include the removal of fuel subsidies, the unification of the foreign exchange system through tax reforms, and tighter monetary policies aimed at curbing inflation.

“All reforms in the short run come with one form of pain or the other, but the results have been remarkable. The GDP-to-debt ration is now below 40%, the debt servicing ratio has fallen from94% to below 60%, and inflation has dropped from 30% 5 15%. Moreover, key legacy projects are advancing, particularly in road infrastructure alongside strong commitments to investment in the power sector,” he said.

According to Ibrahim, these measures are laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth. He added that Nigeria will continue to play a leading role in international tax reform, climate action, and efforts to restructure the global financial system, particularly amid rising debt pressures and evolving geopolitical tensions.