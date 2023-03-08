CISI Nigeria welcomes new Principal Officers

The new Principal Officers of the National Advisory Council of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) in Nigeria have been appointed to drive the Institute’s agenda in 2023.

CISI is the global professional body offering certification and continuing professional development opportunities across the breadth of financial services. The growing membership supports practitioners in the capital markets, risk and compliance, wealth management and operations and settlement. All these functions are represented. Mrs Ijeoma Onwu MCSI has emerged the President, Mr Obinna Okafor MCSI First Vice President, and Mr Abiodun Adebimpe MCSI Second Vice President.

“They have all shown great commitment towards the growth of CISI in Nigeria. They were elected based on their commitment and support over the years to the vision of CISI. With their many years of valuable experience in various capacities in the financial services space, including corporate board room exposure. They are set to promote and deliver the benefits of the Institute across the financial sector in Nigeria. We would also like to thank inaugural President Mr Bola Ajomale for his inspiration and leadership and the outgoing President Mr Ade Buraimo,” said Dr John Osuoha MCSI CISI Nigeria Country Representative.

Ijeoma Onwu is a senior member of CISI in Nigeria and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). She has vast experience in Audit and Advisory services and as a Chartered Stockbroker and Certified Information Systems Auditor she has over 20 years of working experience and over 10 years in leadership positions.

Mr Okafor holds a BSc and MSc in Accounting and an MBA in Marketing, and is a Member of the CISI. He is the Managing Consultant/CEO of Vicosbin Consult Limited, a firm of Compliance, Risk Management, Audit & Investigation, Strategies and Management Consultancy, with over 20 years’ experience in financial services where he rose to executive positions in Accounting, Audit, Compliance and Risk Management.

Adebimpe is Member of CISI, is the West African regional head of Custody Services for Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), a division of First Rand Group headquartered in South Africa.

Helena Wilson Chartered MCSI Assistant Director Global Business Development at the CISI said, “We are delighted to welcome such esteemed member practitioners to help us shape the CISI’s growth in Nigeria.”