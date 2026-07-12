PROPOSED NYSC REFORM AND MATTERS ARISING

Critical stakeholders should be carried along

The recent announcement by the federal government of far-reaching reforms for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deserves a serious interrogation. Anchored on the notion that no national institution can remain relevant if it is unwilling to evolve with changing times, the proposed emphasis is on entrepreneurship training, digital literacy, leadership development, civic responsibility and skills acquisition. It is also aimed at matching corps members’ primary assignments more closely with their academic qualifications and professional competencies among others.

Established in 1973 in the aftermath of the Nigerian Civil War, the NYSC was conceived primarily as an instrument of national integration. It sought to heal the wounds of the conflict by fostering interaction among the diverse ethnic, religious and cultural groups in the country. Being a creation of a military administration, the scheme was also designed to instill discipline and regimentation into the youths thereby making them amenable for mobilisation towards national development. This historical context explains the military content of the orientation course and much of the structure that has endured for over five decades.

The annual mobilisation has risen from a few hundred graduates in 1973 to well over 400,000 today, according to the current NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu. The pressure on the scheme has multiplied accordingly. It is now faced with persistent rejection of corps members by employers, inadequate camp facilities, welfare issues, rising operational costs and, more importantly, the country’s deteriorating security situation which have increasingly exposed corps members sometimes to fatal risks. Against this backdrop, a comprehensive review was not merely desirable; it had become inevitable.

The decision to modernise deployment processes and place greater emphasis on security is quite paramount. For several years, parents and prospective corps members have expressed legitimate concerns about postings to volatile areas. Integration remains the soul of the NYSC, but no national objective should come at the expense of the safety of young Nigerians. Until security conditions improve substantially, greater flexibility in posting corps members, including allowing many to serve within or around their current localities where circumstances demand, is a practical response to prevailing realities.

The proposal to place the administration of the scheme under civilian leadership equally reflects the evolution of democratic governance and the need to give the scheme a new face consistent with the objective of the reforms. Nevertheless, whatever administrative structure ultimately emerges must preserve the discipline, patriotism and spirit of service that have always distinguished the NYSC while also taking into account the level of insecurity in the country that may require some form of training in that direction.

The proposal to expand the orientation programme, upgrade camp facilities, introduce new training modules and improve the welfare of corps members will require substantial and sustained financial commitment. Currently, the NYSC Act places funding responsibilities on the Federal, States, and Local Governments. Over time, inadequate funding has led to the proposal of the NYSC Trust Fund, designed to harness resources from the organised private sector since they are principally the beneficiary of the services provided by the corps members. Such a funding regime, if properly structured, transparently managed and insulated from political interference, could provide the financial stability required to translate the reforms from policy to practice.

However, reforms imposed from above rarely achieve their full potential. It is therefore important that critical stakeholders, which include student bodies, parents, employers, tertiary institutions, the military, management of the NYSC and state governments are adequately carried along. Broad consultation not only enriches policy but also strengthens public ownership of it. Nigeria has never lacked well-crafted policies; what has often been lacking is consistency in execution.

The NYSC remains one of Nigeria’s most enduring national institutions. Despite its challenges, it has helped to bridge ethnic divides, supplied critical manpower to underserved communities and shaped generations of young Nigerians. Reforming it is therefore not an admission of failure. Rather, it is an affirmation that institutions, like nations, must continually adapt to remain relevant. The reforms deserve support. But the ultimate success will be measured not by the breadth of the proposals announced, but by the sincerity, commitment and resources devoted to their implementation long after the headlines have faded. That is the test the federal government must now pass.