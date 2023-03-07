Tinubu Urged to Provide Good Governance  

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Nigeria’s President-elect, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been charged to see Nigeria as an entity which he must strive to govern irrespective of ethno-religious and political affiliation.

The call was made by a coalition known as North East Development Association (NEDA) while addressing a press conference in Bauchi.

NEDA congratulated Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima describing their victory as a sign that Nigeria and Nigerians are gradually shifting away from religious and sectional politics.

The group, which drew membership from the states that make the sub-region, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating an enabling environment for the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the 2023 general elections in an atmosphere of peace.

The NEDA, as a socio-cultural organisation serving as the political front for Tinubu and Shettima, also commended INEC under the chairmanship of Professor Mahmud Yakubu for organising one the election.

NEDA stressed that the elections was adjudged the best considering that, “opposition defeated the sitting Senators who were unable to be re-elected different from the trend in Nigeria where incumbents dictate who get elected.”

“They were defeated in states and constituencies where they control, but as it can be seen clearly by the voting, incumbents lost in their home states, sitting governors losing their ambitions to become senators.”

According to the Secretary General of NEDA, Comrade Bitako Abubakar Umar, “In the 21st century, as civilised people and the world largest black nation, we should not be seen falling short of common sense as many nations, particularly, African countries are looking up to us for emulation.”

“It is therefore, imperative for Nigerians (youths, elderly, women and children) to live peacefully and maintain their means of livelihoods, Nigeria still remains,” he said.

He stressed that the recent EndSARS crises should teach Nigerians a lesson because according to him, same Nigerians are used by politician to aspire to become their leaders.

“No any politician, pressure group or political group is worth dying for, without people Nigeria is just a seven letter words. There has to be people as social, cultural and religious groups fanning the embers of war should note, wars begin where you wish but they don’t end where you will,”he said.

“We should use what happened and make Nigeria to move on, and still Nigeria will move on, no ambition of any politician is above the unity and peace of the country,” he stressed.

He said that if there are issues and problems, “we should resolve them through civilised and constitutional means in order to protect, preserve and safeguard the sanctity of our dear country and nation Nigeria first.”

Abubakar said: “As Nigerians, we should recall back that in 1993 during the June 12 crisis, a lot of Nigerians lost their lives and means of livelihoods. There is how to channel these matters arising and grievances. NEDA is calling and appealing to all toe that line.”

“The country belongs to all Nigerians irrespective of region, culture, tribe or political affiliation. Presidential election has been concluded, winner declared, any matter arising or grievances, provisions had been made under the constitution which all citizens swore to uphold. We should abide by the constitution that gives us the right to exist as Nigerians.”