Obasanjo  Inaugurates Three Roads in Bauchi, Urges more Support for Gov

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has inaugurated three major road projects in Bauchi state, with a call on the people of the state to support Governor Bala Mohammed in moving the state to greater heights.

Obasanjo, while speaking at the inauguration yesterday, commended Governor Mohammed’s strides in advancing the development of Bauchi state, adding that the transformative infrastructure initiatives of the Governor stands as a model for other leaders to emulate.

The former President, who noted that the governor has done well in delivering the dividends of democracy to his people, encouraged the governor to continue delivering democracy dividends to the people of the state.

“I have seen what you have done for the people of Bauchi within the short period that I am here. You have indeed done tremendously well from what I have followed up about you serving the people of the state. You are building a legacy that will stand the test of time and as we inaugurate the dualised roads out of the 121roads that you have embarked on, three are now being inaugurated,” he said.

Obasanjo added that the dualisation of 7km Awalah-Maiduguri Road, the 17.7km Awalah-Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Road, and the 30km Gubi-Gari Rudu Bida-Siyi-Nasarawa Link Road will benefit the citizens immensely.

“We are not just opening roads, but we are opening up new opportunities for development,” he said

According to Obasanjo, the roads would enhance transportation, boost trades and commerce as well as create new jobs which we surely need.

He added that the roads would also make life easier for the residents and farmers of Bauchi state who would have access to markets, health facilities and educational institutions.

The ex-president, who congratulated the governor and members of his cabinet for the development, commended the contractors for executing good job within the stipulated period of the contract.

“I want to commend Governor Bala Mohammed for his leadership, vision and relentless focus on developing Bauchi state, you have a former gov (Muazu) who have built and you appreciated what he has built and you continue to build on it, that’s the way it should go, cumulative building”, he said.

Obasanjo, who explained that the people of Bauchi are lucky to have Bala Mohammed as a leader, encouraged them to support him in taking the state to greater heights.

“We have had people that rather than going to higher level they are going to the lower level, we ask you to go greater height”, he charged Governor Mohammed.

Governor Mohammed, who spoke earlier, thanked the former president for honouring his invitation for the commissioning ceremony.

“These projects are a testament to our unwavering commitment to improving connectivity and infrastructure across Bauchi State,” Mohammed said.

The governor said that apart from construction of over 1,000 roads, his administration is making remarkable progress in the areas of education, healthcare, agriculture, youth empowerment, and security.

“Our focus remains on sustained growth and the continuous improvement of the well-being of the people of Bauchi”, the governor disclosed.