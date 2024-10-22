NECO Warns School Owners against Registration of Candidates by Proxy

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has warned school owners and other relevant stakeholders to desist from enrolling candidates for its examinations by proxy.

Also, the NECO e-Verify, an online platform for confirmation/verification of NECO results, was unveiled last year and the Council has called on members of the public to note that any certificate purported to have been issued by the Council, and which cannot be verified or authenticated using the NECO e-Verify platform, is fake.

In a statement released by the Council yesterday by its acting Director of Information and Public Affairs, Azeez Sabi, the Council said it had observed the fraudulent practices that such registration encourages and which had led to the incessant false identity and parading of false results.

He said in its determined efforts to eradicate all forms of examination malpractice, the Council has gone ahead to put in place some measures to check impersonation in all its examinations.

The statement read in part: “The Council observed that such fraudulent practice often result in identity theft and subsequent parade of fake results.

“Determined to eradicate all forms of examination malpractice, the Council has put in place some measures to check impersonation in all its examinations.

“Some of the measures include the use of Biometric Data Capturing Device, use of customized answer booklets and embossing of photograph and date of birth of candidates on the original certificates.

“The Council, therefore, calls on state Ministries of Education and other school owners to ensure that only personal details of genuine candidates are used for registration in all NECO-conducted examinations.”

Meanwhile, candidates that were found culpable of impersonation in the just released 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal had their results withheld.

The statement noted that the measure is part of the Council’s robust policy to check all forms of examination malpractice.