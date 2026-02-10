SystemSpecs Children Contest Targets Innovative Transport System

Labake Fasogbon

With nearly half of Nigeria’s population under the age of 25, the need to equip young people with the skills and confidence to address national challenges has become increasingly urgent, fintech giant, SystemSpecs, has declared.

This is following the announcement of the company’s 7th Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) themed ‘Achieving a Safer and More Effective Transportation System in Nigeria Through Information Technology.”

The organization explained that the initiative reflects its broader corporate social responsibility commitment to nation-building through information technology, by exposing children early to real-world problems and encouraging solution-oriented thinking.

Further defending the initiative, SystemSpecs noted that sustainable national development depends not only on strong systems, but on nurturing the next generation of innovators who will design and manage them.

Commenting, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Bukola Adeboye, reiterated that deliberate investment in children’s capacity to think critically was essential for national progress.

“As a nation, we must invest deliberately in the capacity of our children to think critically about the challenges around them. Technology is an enabler of progress, and young people must learn to see it as such from an early age.

“Through this competition, we are inviting students to apply their minds to real problems affecting millions of Nigerians daily. We hope that this initiative will nurture a generation of problem solvers who see national development as something they can actively contribute to building,” she added.

The firm explained further that the competition beginning February 9, is open to students aged nine to 17 and designed to encourage engagement with pressing national issues through technology-informed ideas.

It noted further that the competition differs from conventional essay contests by positioning children as contributors capable of shaping safer and more effective systems.

On the theme, the firm highlighted persistent challenges such as safety risks, congestion, cargo losses, delayed logistics and weak emergency response which continue to affect the movement of people and goods.

It worried that these would continue to pose high risk for families, businesses and supply chains nationwide.

“The theme focuses on the central role of mobility in daily life, including access to education, work, markets and livelihoods. The competition thus encourages participants to explore how information technology can strengthen transportation systems, including through real-time tracking, early warning systems, incident reporting platforms, safety awareness tools and coordinated response mechanisms,” the firm stated.

According to the organisers, entries will be assessed based on clarity of thought, practicality, creativity and relevance to everyday Nigerian realities.

“Essays are expected to demonstrate how data and technology can make systems safer, smarter and more dependable, rather than simply reinventing existing solutions,” the company explained.