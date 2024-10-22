Yemisi Shyllon Museum Set to Woo Art Collectors at ‘Collecting Now’ Exhibition 

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA) at Pan-Atlantic University has announced the opening of Collecting Now: Perspectives on Contemporary Art Collecting in Nigeria on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

This groundbreaking exhibition offers a unique insight into the personal and curatorial journeys of six influential Nigerian art collectors, whose passion, vision and dedication have been instrumental to shaping the landscape of contemporary Nigerian art.

Recognising collectors as vital figures in the art ecosystem, the exhibition features works from Prince Yemisi Shyllon, Kola Aina, Gbenga & Aisha Oyebode, Dotun Sulaiman, Adeniyi Adenubi and Eyamba Dafinone.

Leading the group is foremost collector, Shyllon, whose transformative contributions to the museum and the Nigerian art world have helped elevate the status of Nigerian art on a global scale.

His collection, along with those of the other collectors, provides a fascinating exploration of what, why and how they collect, revealing the personal philosophies behind their collecting practices.

“Collecting Now isn’t just about displaying beautiful artworks; it’s about exploring the vision and passion of six remarkable collectors,” said Dr. Jess Castellote, Director of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art.

“These collectors are not just buyers; they’re patrons and storytellers, playing a vital role in shaping what contemporary Nigerian art looks like today and how it will be remembered tomorrow. Their collections are a reflection of their deep commitment to supporting artistic expression, preserving cultural heritage and shaping the future of contemporary Nigerian art.”

The exhibition presents over 80 carefully curated works, spanning painting, sculpture and mixed media. These works reflect the multiplicity of voices within contemporary Nigerian art, offering visitors a rare opportunity to engage with the diverse tastes and curatorial visions of the participating collectors.

As “gatekeepers” of artistic expression, these collectors have played a pivotal role in elevating Nigerian art, not only within the country but also on the international stage.

“The Collecting Now exhibition offers more than just a view of contemporary Nigerian art; it delves into the profound impact we have, as collectors, in shaping the artistic canon,” added Mr. Kola Aina, Chairman of the YSMA Advisory Board and a participating collector of the exhibition.

“The discerning choices of collectors help to preserve our cultural heritage and promote the vibrant expressions of African art.”

‘Collecting Now’ runs from October 26, 2024 to February 28, 2025. The public is invited to the opening reception on Saturday, October 26, at 2pm at the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, Pan-Atlantic University.