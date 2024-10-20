Civil War Fought to Unite Nigeria, Not to Defeat Any Part, Gowon Insists

*Tinubu, Jonathan, Osinbajo, Katsina, Niger govs, CDS celebrate former leader at 90

Olawale Ajimotokan and Linus Aleke in Abuja

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) yesterday insisted that the Nigerian Civil War of 1967 to 1970 was fought to keep the country together and not a question of defeating any part of the country.



This is just as President Bola Tinubu, represented by his wife, Senator Oluremi; former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Radda; his Niger State counterpart, Umaru Bago; and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, yesterday extended felicitations to the former Head of State on the momentous occasion of his 90th birthday.



Speaking at the 90th birthday thanksgiving service held in his honour at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, Gowon, who was accompanied to the service by his wife, Victoria, said the war was fought to unite the country as one entity and ensure the re-integration of the Eastern Region with the rest of the country.



“We fought an unfortunate civil war to keep the country together and, in the end, we did it as one. Yes, it is not a question of a defeat of any part of the country, but to ensure that, yes, they are back in the country.



“And it’s Nigeria that really won in the end: Nigeria was the victor and not any part of Nigeria over the other. I thank God for that. We must continue as one Nigeria and make Nigeria great,” Gowon said.



The former head of state from 1966 to 1975, thanked Nigerians for celebrating the milestone with him and admitted that his achievements during the restive era were not his doing but one made possible through the support of all.



“I thank you for the support given to me, the prayers, and for the peace and stability of the country. And for the good people of Nigeria, we did our best and I can assure you as l said that the support of the people encouraged me to go ahead,” Gowon said.



He also said the G-O-W-O-N acronyms in his name indeed inferred “Go On With One Nigeria as coined by the Observer newspaper published during the civil war was one of the reasons that emboldened and reinforced his determination to ensure Nigeria was kept together.



The event was graced by several dignitaries, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former President Jonathan; former Vice President, Osinbajo, and former President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha.



Also speaking at the event, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who represented President Bola Tinubu thanked Gowon for his dignity and patriotism for the nation, including his infectious love for the country.



She admitted that she was a little girl of six years old when Gowon became Head of State in 1966.



She noted that the general was destined by God to be an exemplary leader of good in a world of cynicism.



“Your life of simplicity, humility, grace, dignity, and patriotism to our nation gives us hope that Nigeria is all we have,” she said.

Jonathan described Gowon as a peace ambassador and someone gifted with leadership at a young age.



On his part, Osinbajo said Gowon embodied all that is expected of leadership, fear of God, humility, honesty, integrity, and respect for the people.

“And we have also seen that after leaving office in later years, he kept not just being a responsible elder statesman but was going around the country with the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Osinbajo said.



The thanksgiving service was also attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.



In his goodwill message, Governor Radda described Gowon as a distinguished elder statesman whose commitment to Nigeria’s unity, particularly during the challenging period of the Civil War, continues to inspire generations of Nigerians.



“The governor particularly commends General Gowon’s post-war reconciliation policy of ‘No Victor, No Vanquished,’ which he notes was instrumental in healing the nation’s wounds and fostering the reintegration that followed the civil war,” he said.



He prayed for General Gowon’s continued good health and divine grace.



On his part, Bago congratulated Gowon, describing him as a symbol of humility, unity, and patriotism.



He recalled the remarkable leadership Gowon offered to the nation, where he initiated and implemented policies for peace-building and unity of the country.



The governor said Gowon had written his name in gold and posterity would be kind to him.



He prayed for God to keep him in good health and grant him more wisdom for the benefit of humanity.



Also, the CDS, Gen. Musa celebrated General Gowon on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), saying that as Nigeria’s Head of State from 1966 to 1975, he played a key role in promoting and maintaining Nigeria’s peace and unity despite all the challenges of the period.



A statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau quoted Musa as saying that in recognition of Gowon’s numerous contributions to the country, the AFN honours his enduring legacy.



“Indeed, General Gowon’s exemplary service and leadership have left an indelible mark in the history of Nigeria. It is on record that his vision and commitment to peace and national reconciliation since his famous speech ‘no victor, no vanquish’ at the end of Nigeria’s civil war have contributed greatly to a stable and prosperous Nigeria. As a detribalised Nigerian and peace ambassador, it is worthy to mention that Gowon has sustained his good work to humanity through his NGO, the Yakubu Gowon Foundation,” he said.