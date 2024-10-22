C’River Council Polls: IPAC Rallies against  Violence, Other Irregularities

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Cross River State has appealed to the electorate and the people of the state to shun violence, and other forms of electoral malpractices in the forthcoming local government elections in the state slated for November 2 this year.

The state IPAC Chairman, Effiom Edet, made the call during the flag -off of sensitisation campaign rally by the body against vices of election rigging, thuggery, and political violence.

Addressing participants at the flag-off of the rally yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, the IPAC chairman urged the electorate, and the people of the state to eschew acts that could jeopardise the success of the forthcoming council polls.

He said no credible and right leader at any level in a democratic setting can be chosen through acts that are antithetical to democracy such as violence, rigging, vote buying, and outright manipulation of election results.

He said: “Election is not a do or die affair. Local government council elections which is to be conducted by November cannot be a do or die affair.

“We are taking this sensitisation, and campaign against violence and thuggery across the three senatorial districts of the state to educate our people on the subject matter.

“We are here to educate the our people on the consequences of engaging in rigging and political violence. Once you rig, you deprive the people the opportunity of choosing the right people to lead.”

Advancing reasons behind the staging of the sensitisation exercise, the IPAC chairman said: “We are asking residents of the state to come out en mass to cast their vote for candidates of their choices for the local government elections.

“This is why we decided to flag off this sensitisation exercise to let our people know that electorate should not feel intimidated on that day, but to come out and vote for candidates of their choices-candidate whom they know will attract development to the grass root.”