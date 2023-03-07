ND Refineries Completes 3000bpd Petrol Plant, Targets Production in 2023

Peter Uzoho

Nigeria’s first privately-owned refinery -ND Refineries Limited, has completed the mechanical construction of its fourth train, a 3000 barrels per day (bpd) facility dedicated to produce petrol for the domestic market.

THISDAY learnt that the plant will be unveiled and made available for refining operation before the end of this year.

ND Refineries is a subsidiary of the Niger Delta Exploration and Production (NDEP) Plc, Nigeria’s integrated indigenous company operating across the upstream, midstream and downstream value chain of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The fourth train is the latest addition to the company’s existing 11000 bpd modular refinery located in Ogbele marginal field, in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 54, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“The Group has invested and installed equipment comprising various units, including a reformer, to further convert produced Naphtha to Gasoline (PMS) for the domestic market. This train is expected to be available for operations by the end of 2023”, NDEP exclusively told THISDAY in response to enquires.

“Further expansion to increase the overall capacity of the refinery is also being planned for the near future in line with the increasing demand for petroleum products in the domestic market. The plan is to increase refining capacity in the medium-term future,” the group added.

NDEP became the first to operate a private refinery in Nigeria, with the unveiling of a 1,000bpd refinery train in 2010 that has since then been producing premium diesel for domestic market.

The refinery capacity was expanded in 2020 with the addition of two trains to increase its total refining capacity to 11,000bpd and producing other refined products in addition to diesel that includes kerosene, Marine Diesel Oil (MDO), Naphtha, and Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO).