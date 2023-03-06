THE ELECTIONS OF FEBRUARY 25

The electoral process failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations on February 25, writes Mary Beth Leonard

The people of Nigeria demonstrated their dedication to democracy on February 25, but there are many angry and frustrated Nigerians as well as many who are celebrating victories they believe were hard-fought and well-earned. In the coming days, it will be important for the future of this country that Nigerians not let their differences divide them, and that the legally established process for resolving challenges to the election be allowed to take its course. We commend Mr. Obi and Mr. Abubakar for their recent statements committing to take this path, and Mr. Tinubu, who INEC declared the president-elect under Nigeria’s electoral framework, for acknowledging their right to do so.

The United States is no stranger to election-related controversy and conflict. As much as it can be unsatisfying to end an electoral process in a courtroom, in a constitutional democracy bound by the rule of law, that is where electoral conflicts may appropriately conclude.

It is clear that the electoral process as a whole on February 25 failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations. As I said numerous times prior to the elections, Nigeria has accomplished much in just the two-plus decades since the return to democracy, and a gradual improvement in the quality of its elections in that time constitutes one of those accomplishments. We recognize that Nigerians want that positive trend to continue, including through the use of new technology intended to make the process of reporting results more transparent. We thus reiterate our call on INEC to address promptly the challenges that can be resolved ahead of the March 11 gubernatorial elections, and to undertake a broader review of the problems that transpired during the last elections and what can be done to fix them. In all cases, INEC should share with the Nigerian public information about the actions it is taking.

I also want to highlight some of the remarkable results from this past election that show how Nigeria’s political landscape is indisputably changing. In more than half of the states – 20 – the winning candidate represented a different party than that of the incumbent governor. Twelve of these states are led by APC governors. For the first time, four presidential candidates won at least one state, and the top three each won 12 states based on these initial results. In the National Assembly elections, even with results still incomplete, we already know that changes are afoot: seven sitting governors lost in their attempts to win election to the Assembly; the Labor Party has won at least seven seats in the Senate; the NNPP has won at least 11 seats in the House of Representatives.

The Nigerian people have made clear their desire for responsive and inclusive governance, and we strongly support their ability to express that desire. The United States and Nigeria are the two largest presidential democracies in the world, and longtime partners. As Nigeria goes through these next weeks and months, we stand with you.

Leonard is U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria



Page1

2023 ELECTIONS: NIGERIANS VERSUS STATE CAPTORS

George Adimike encourages Nigerians to persist in demanding electoral justice

While Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC ruthlessly snatched the prize for the worst conduct of an election, Nigerians are resolved to free themselves from the evil state captors. By conducting this shambolic and discredited presidential election, INEC capitulated to these criminal cabals and made itself a willing tool to keep Nigeria perpetually in bondage and captivity. It aborted Nigeria’s ambulation from the socio-economic ICU (intensive care unit) to national recovery and handed Nigeria over to her undertakers for possible burial. However, Nigerians are resolved not to let such happen. They have refused to abandon this project for national deliverance celebrated with the 2023 presidential election on February 25. Instead, it has graduated to a revolution. As such, the final battle to free Nigeria from captivity by corrupt state captors is unfolding.

Though an uneasy calm and minor protests pervade the land, this piece intends to encourage Nigerians to persist in demanding electoral justice. Having been encouraged to vote by the persistent assurance of INEC that using BVAS would eliminate election rigging, the people responded and trooped out to exercise their rights and perform their civic duties. Unfortunately, INEC abandoned using BVAS and left the votes susceptible to manipulation for reasons allegedly including financial inducement. In consequence, the hopes of millions were shattered by an unprecedented rigging. INEC allied with the state captors and tore to shreds the fabric of this nation. In line with their loud statement on Saturday when they trooped out en masse to vote for a new beginning characterised by national reconciliation, hope, justice, fairness, productivity, stability, character, compassion and competence, Nigerians should tirelessly demand the restoration of the mandate. By so doing, they ensure that the labours of our heroes will not be in vain.

Indeed, no turn should be left unstoned. Since these state captors have reduced Nigeria to a criminal enterprise in which only the criminally minded snatch power and run with it, Nigerians have to dominate every physical and digital space to demand the rectification of this evil against the Nigerian people. These captors have to be subjected to pressure and the ramifications of the people’s power to appreciate that sovereignty belongs to the people. By refusing to give space or peace to these cabals, the beneficiaries of this atrocious sheer robbery of the people’s mandate will understand that government is a social contract and that political power is a trust.

Though INEC, in utter disregard for the electoral law, produced a puzzling and intriguing result and reneged on its avowed commitment to the people of Nigeria, the project of national liberation remains an unfinished business. Prof. Mahmood Yakubu demonstrated corruption or a lack of capacity to carry out the great task of bequeathing to Nigeria the worst electoral outcome. He allowed himself to be overwhelmed by the corrupt and criminally minded politicians who bought and corrupted their way to power. The cost of the shambolic victory is humongous. It took the blood of many citizens of Nigeria. Yet it remains a project of God, and He is not in the habit of abandoning His projects. God has not finished with Nigeria; He has no abandoned projects. Therefore, stay the course of the struggle but remain calm and active.

The unfortunate mandate robbery is not a period but a comma. It is not the last word. Instead, it is the penultimate station to Nigeria’s ultimate deliverance. As such, violence would be its weakest and worst point in this battle for liberation and restoration. The right path would be to sustainably aggregate, mobilise and unleash the cumulative hopes, pains, tears, desires, sacrifices and dreams of the youth until the goal is achieved. The hope that the labours of our past and present heroes will not be in vain has to be kept alive and active. The hope that the desired future of a dream country where the best of the young will no longer ‘japa’ and the strongest of the youth will not experience the Sahara Desert or Mediterranean Sea as graves in their often failed hope of crossing to a better life in Europe has to drive the battle of emancipation and deliverance. From their tortuous journey across sea and desert, these Nigerians learn the bitter truth that there is no place like home. Often these economic migrant Nigerian youth end up living third-class citizenship in their lands of sojourn by begging, prostitution, slavish farming, picking tomatoes and harvesting potatoes under the harsh sun and subhuman conditions for peanuts.

In this new stage of the struggle, Nigerians are expected to activate their latent energies and motorise their hopes through civil and legal means—for example, through civil activities like sustained and heightened prayers, peaceful processions, commentaries, engagement with legal and political leaders, the building of political structures, recruiting more people, eschewing violence and despair, networking with individuals and groups of like minds, encouraging the leaders of the struggle in different ways, active non-violent resistance where necessary, and media appearances, among other things.

The struggle aims only to realise the hope of the commoner, which Prof. Yakubu-led INEC arrested. In the shambolic charade shamelessly called the 2023 presidential election, INEC assisted the cabals in capturing and kidnaping the hopes, joys, and prospects of a better Nigeria, which spurred the teaming millions of youth to take over the campaign for a better Nigeria. In their resolve to take back Nigeria, a gospel echoed and re-echoed by Peter Obi standing on the podium of the Labour Party, these youth demonstrated seriousness and capacity. They amplified the gospel of Peter Obi, which announced the coming of the liberation of families and the deliverance of Nigeria from consumption to production, darkness to light, ineptitude and corruption to responsible governance, to create a just and free society.

Although INEC impeded our march to progress, peace, prosperity, and greatness, Nigeria is still pregnant with hope. Despite the fact that a new Nigeria was captured by the clueless and heartless enemies of the state, Nigerians are not relenting. Nigeria should not be surrendered to electoral robbers who would abuse her. The battle for freedom and redemption has only shifted to the next level. It acquires a new level of depth, impetus and frequency. It changes gear, and all persons of goodwill, Nigerians, must not sleep: wake up, do not sleep and take back your country. As the court begins, we need to give the same solidarity, putting pressure on every institution and person involved, especially the candidates on the court days in any legitimate form. In this battle, Nigerians should know that God is not finished with their country.

Fr Adimike, findfadachigozie@gmail.com

Page2

DELTA 2023: WHY OMO-AGEGE IS THE RIGHT CHOICE

Bernard Okumagba argues Omo-Agege will offer a new Delta anchored on creating employment, development and security

Our state, Delta, is at an epochal moment that will determine whether we make the bend to get on the road to development or if we regress. There is little doubt that most Deltans are disappointed with the condition of our state. For a state that is blessed with abundant oil, gas and solid mineral resources, arable land and some of the best human capital in Nigeria, it is without a doubt that Delta should not be in its current sorry state.

Delta is the largest producer of oil and gas in Nigeria, with more raw materials in clay, limestone, kaolin, silica, tar sand and decorative rocks, which if properly harnessed, would provide job opportunities for our fast growing population and teeming unemployed youths.

So why is a state so blessed with such an array of raw materials, many of which have not been harnessed, be in such a terrible state where there is mass youth unemployment and despair? That is an issue at play here as Deltans go to the poll to elect a governor on March 11, 2023. It is clear that if we are to change our story from despair to a new era of new economic opportunities, development and growth, Deltans must vote in a governor that means business. That person is Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Omo-Agege comes with verifiable records of performance as a lawmaker. He has distinguished himself excellently at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly to the benefit of all Deltans. Senator Omo-Agege will replicate his endless developmental strides exemplified by the numerous projects he attracted to his Constituency and beyond while serving as Senator representing Delta Central for the past seven years-plus and as Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the past three years-plus. He will also be bringing his vast experience to bear in the management of the state resources as Governor of Delta State.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is a development-oriented administrator. As Governor, Ovie Omo-Agege would usher in a new vista of hope and opportunities for Deltans. Omo-Agege’s emergence will also improve the relationship and enhance synergy between the Federal and Delta State Governments and thereby, attract the needed development currently eluding the hardworking and peaceful people of the State.

A peek into the BAND agenda of the Omo-Agege manifesto shows a candidate that has done serious work. Deltans who have followed his campaigns at rallies and town hall meetings across the State would notice that he has shown a clear understanding of the needs of our people and has equally articulated a very clear and measurable agenda towards meeting the needs. His manifesto and presentations show understanding and clear intent, which Deltans cannot take for granted.

Explaining his mission, Omo-Agege said: “Our men and women must have decent jobs that allow a good quality of life. Our programme for the next four years in Delta State will bring back job creation, a productive economy, a sense of community and respect for people. Creating jobs for young people is a challenge which will define us, for this generation and the next, and will remain a key priority for us as part of our long-term commitment to full employment.”

He adds: “To create jobs, we will introduce an ambitious ‘Delta State Employment, Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme (DEEP) and will support our Social Economy and our Small and Medium Enterprises. DEEP is an unbreakable commitment to be fulfilled with innovative ideas and reforms targeting massive private-sector economic development and growth through responsible management of government resources and processes.

“The driving strategy behind DEEP will create modern cluster industries and manufacturing centres that will generate good jobs in every Local Government Area of Delta State. Our target is to create the right environment and support mechanism, including structured state guarantees, for the private sector to develop at least five major employment-generating corporate vehicles in each LGA annually. These will drive well-organised, government-supported and actively supervised Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to be strategically spread across the State on the basis of the unique economic strength of each LGA. This is at the core of our overall BUILD A NEW DELTA – BAND governance agenda.”

Delta State has not had a leader who lucidly articulates his vision as Omo-Agege does. Omo-Agege’s manifesto immensely underscores his passion and the promise of a new Delta anchored on creating employment, development, good governance and enduring security.

Yet another plus is that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is a detribalised Deltan whose actions, body language and antecedents are devoid of ethnic sentiments. Rather, he has performed exceedingly well in his duties and has established friendships in various communities, local government areas, senatorial districts across Delta State and beyond. All these are assets that will come handy to Build A New Delta.

When it comes to the imperatives and challenges of development in Delta State, Deltans should trust Omo-Agege who has delivered on his electoral promises in the past.

I urge Deltans to choose this trustworthy, progressive-minded and detribalised Deltan who has a clear vision of massive infrastructural and social development of Delta State.

Olorogun Okumagba, FCA is a former Commissioner for Finance in Delta State