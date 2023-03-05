Ex-Militants Warn against Protest, Celebrate Tinubu’s Victory





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Ex-militants under the auspices of the Amagbein Peace Movement have thrown their weight behind the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the just-concluded Presidential election saying he is the right choice for the country.

The ex-militants led by founded by a dreaded militant leader, Gen. Amagbein Adaka-Boro, marched the streets of Yenagoa in Bayelsa State on Wednesday in solidarity with Tinubu.

Amagbein, represented by his trusted ally, Alhaji Harmony, asked the presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to toe the path of former President Goodluck Jonathan by congratulating Tinubu.

Harmony warned them against making inciting statements capable of causing violent protests saying they would not allow anybody to jeopardise the peace in the country.

He described Tinubu’s victory as resounding saying it was delivered in a free, fair, credible and peaceful process adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be commended for conducting one of the best elections in the history of democracy.

Besides, Harmony said Tinubu’s emergence as the president-elect was victory to all southerners, who believed in power rotation in the interest of peace and stability of Nigeria.

The agitators, who wore red berets and sang solidarity songs, said since the electorate had spoke through the ballots, aggrieved persons should embrace patriotism.

He called on the youths to remain calm, embrace peace and resist the temptation of being used as cannon folders by desperate and unpatriotic politicians.

While congratulating Tinubu on his unassailable victory, Harmony appealed to all the youths in the Niger Delta to support the president-elect saying Tinubu would surely protect their interests.

He said Tinubu’s victory “is the victory of all southerners, who yearn for power shift. It would have been disadvantageous if power had moved to the north after eight years of Northern reign. The Nigerian people have spoken through the ballot and the result is positive.

“As a law abiding citizen and advocate of justice and equity, I once again congratulate the President-elect and urge all youths and leaders of the Niger Delta to support and throw their weight behind him.

“This is a victory for all seekers of justice. I advise our youths to desist from any form of violence and not to pay heed to those that would want to incite conflicts, the Amagbein peace movement would resist any attempt to cause chaos and lawlessness as a result of Asiwaju victory, those nurturing such evil thoughts should jettison it.

“I call on the President-elect to place resolving the issues in the Niger Delta as first priority. Our people need development. We lack good health care, good roads and poverty reigns, it is my conviction that you have come with a renewed hope, don’t disappoint us.”

Also, the Chairman of Bayelsa APC, Dennis Otiotio has congratulated Nigerians for massively voting for the president elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Otiotio described the victory as not only victory for the APC but victory for all Nigerians saying that Tinubu will surely do well.

He assured that the president elect would bring renewed hope to Nigeria, adding that he was going to consolidate in the achievements of president Muhammadu Buhari.

Otiotio asked those that felt cheated “to go to court and seek for redress. We congratulate Nigerians for massively voting for Tinubu. The victory is not just for APC. The victory is for Nigerians because we have confidence that Tinubu will do well.

“He did well as governor of Lagos state and we have the believe and confidence that he is going to do well as president of the federal republic of Nigeria,” he said.