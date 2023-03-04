Rangers Management Charges Players to Improve Performance



The management of Rangers International F.C, the ‘Flying Antelopes’, has charged players of the club, who are resuming after a one-week break to participate in the last presidential polls, to improve their performances so as to achieve the club’s target in the remaining part of the 2022/2023 football season.



The Administrative Secretary of the club, Ferdinand Ugwuarua, gave this charge in a welcome address to the players, Thursday, after the morning drills supervised by coaches Mbwas Mangut, Benedict Ugwu, Gabriel Ezema, Tony Donwa, and Okey Odita.



The administrative secretary thanked God for the safe return of players that traveled for the national polls while encouraging the players and coaches to improve their performances so that the club’s target would be achieved at the end of the season.



“I must say a very big thanks to God almighty for journey mercies granted to those who traveled for the national elections. Let me also thank those that stayed back and continued training for the great task that we have on our hands. I charge you all to come up with your best on and off the pitch to help us achieve our set target for the season which is qualifying for the super-six and picking a continental ticket,” stated the young club manager.



He further said, “It may look daunting with our present placement but with the ‘Never Say Die’ attitude that we are known for, we surely, shall turn the difficult tide with commitment and determination from all of us.”



Twenty-nine players trained, Thursday, just as others joined yesterday’s session while efforts are on to get some fresh quality legs to join efforts with the current squad to push for a strong finish in the abridged NPFL season and the national Aiteo Cup.