Buhari Directs Power Ministry, Relevant Agencies to Make Affordable Electricity Available to Nigerians

*Backs Zulum’s reelection bid

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave a presidential order to the Ministry of Power and other relevant agencies to ensure that Nigerians have access to affordable electricity.



Speaking while inaugurating the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to supply 50 megawatts of electricity to Maiduguri and environs, the president directed the Ministry of Power and other relevant agencies, namely the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, Transmission Company of Nigeria, to continue to collaborate with NNPC Ltd to ensure that millions of Nigerians access affordable electricity in the short term.



He expressed confidence that the undaunting spirit of the new NNPC Ltd would continue to engender affordable energy for all Nigerians, not just for the immediate, but for the years ahead.

Buhari described the power project as another testament towards achieving stable, uninterrupted power supply aimed at improving the economy and lives of Nigerians.



The president said his administration has worked hard to fulfill the promise of tackling the nation’s electricity challenges and has succeeded in laying the foundation for a strong, prosperous country through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

He noted that a key execution priority of the ERGP was to ensure national energy sufficiency for Nigerians.

According to him: ”The Maiduguri Emergency Power Project is part of an incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve national power supply and stimulate economic growth.



”The aggressive project strategy deployed to complete this project on schedule is a total reflection of federal government sensitivities in identifying and easing the plight of the Nigerians; particularly those recovering from the adverse impact of the insurgency in this north-east region.

”Over the past few years, insurgents had attacked power supply lines along Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu roads leading to acute power supply shortages to the city of Maiduguri and its environs and crippling the economic activities in the region.

”For this purposeful response, I want to commend the NNPC Ltd for following my directive to ensure the immediate restoration of reliable power supply to Maiduguri within the shortest possible time”.



Buhari reassured Nigerians of the federal government’s resolve to implement programmes, particularly in the power sector, that deepen domestic gas utilisation, expands national power generation capacity, revitalises industries and creates multiple jobs for economic growth.

The president, who was making his fifth visit to Borno State, since the administration of Prof. Babagana Zulum, thanked the governor for keeping his campaign promises to the people of the State.



He declared that the governor, who is currently seeking a second term in office, deserves to be re-elected.

”Your Excellency, I cannot remember the number of projects I commissioned during your first tenure, these laudable projects are impressive. I thank you.

”We also acknowledge the excellent work that you have done, working closely with the federal government and other stakeholders, to bring back the IDPs and refugees from Cameroon and other neighboring countries. I think the Governor deserves another term,” he said.

While in Maiduguri, the president inaugurated the dualised Ahmadu Bello Way; Shehu Sanda Kura Road; Lafiya Road and Mogoram Road; Ultra-Modern Market, Bama Road; newly constructed Staff Quarters for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital; Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu Cancer Centre, and the newly constructed Bolari Market Road.