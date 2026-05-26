Ex-CNS Gambo: Strength of Fighting Force Is Built on Fitness, Institutional Cohesion

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (Rtd), has said the strength of any fighting force is not determined by platforms and operational engagements alone, but also by fitness, discipline, esprit de corps, institutional cohesion, and healthy competition.

He stressed that sustained military effectiveness depends on the physical readiness of personnel, strict adherence to professional standards, and strong unity within the armed forces, noting that these elements remain central to operational efficiency and national security.

According to him, such foundational values are critical in ensuring that any security organisation remains capable, resilient, and effective in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

Speaking at a polo tournament organised as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary celebrations, the former CNS said: “The Service has grown steadily as a vital instrument of national security, maritime governance and national development, with enduring contributions to the protection of Nigeria’s maritime domain, support to internal security and promotion of regional maritime stability.

“Today’s tournament is therefore a fitting reminder that the strength of a fighting force is not built on platforms and operations alone, but also on fitness, discipline, esprit de corps, institutional cohesion and healthy competition.”

He urged the Service to sustain the spirit of partnership, discipline and excellence promoted by the tournament, adding that such values are essential to institutional growth and cohesion.

“Events such as this strengthen bonds across institutions and communities, while reminding us that sport remains a powerful instrument for unity, fitness, friendship and national cohesion,” he said.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, described Nigerian Navy as a formidable maritime force and a critical pillar of the nation’s security architecture.

He noted that Nigeria’s maritime environment remains central to oil and gas resources, international trade, fisheries, and other strategic economic activities.

“Accordingly, the reduction in maritime insecurity within the Gulf of Guinea, as well as the Navy’s progress over the past 70 years, has been driven by discipline, resilience, teamwork, and sound judgement among its personnel.

These same values are also reflected in the game of polo, where success depends not only on individual brilliance but also on coordination, mutual trust, situational awareness, and decisive action under pressure,” he said.

Recalling the words of President Nelson Mandela, Abbas stated that “Sport has the power to change the world,” underscoring the role of sport in building bridges across institutions, generations, and communities.