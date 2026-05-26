Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum Calls for More Support for Tantita

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

Leaders of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum (NDENLF), has called on the federal government the national assembly and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to give all necessary support to to Tantita group to sustain the gains in the number of Barrels Per Day (BPD) which has increased to 1.8m BPD.

The Chairman of NDENLF, Jonathan Lokpobiri, made the call when they came to submit the resolutions of the NDENLF summit held on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Urging those in authority to take serious actions he said, “The leaders of our nation must take serious action on these demands we have made on account of the communiqué we reached. What were the issues we demanded? In the Niger Delta, development is still a thing very far from us. In the Niger Delta, companies are doing health and security, helping to safeguard the region.

“Sabotage is still on the rise. Our message here is clear that the National Assembly leadership, the National Security Advisor, and the NNPCL responsible for oil and gas activities within the Niger Delta will allow and help those who are already doing these jobs successfully in our region. So that the Niger Delta environment can continue to heal.

Some of their demands in the communique include: “stronger collaboration, communication, and stakeholder engagement in order to collectively drive youth empowerment, local participation, and sustainable development within the oil and gas industry.

“More inclusive engagement mechanisms that will ensure youths of the region are adequately informed, consulted, and integrated into programmes and opportunities designed for the advancement of the Niger Delta.

The Forum commended the commitment and political will demonstrated by president Bola Tinubu towards the peace, stability, and development of the Niger Delta region, which for decades has suffered environmental degradation, neglect, poverty, and marginalization despite its immense contribution to the Nigerian economy.

However, the Forum noted that the scale of infrastructural deficits and development challenges facing the region requires more deliberate, strategic, and sustained investments from the Federal Government and relevant development agencies.

Secretary, of NDENLF, Eniwake Orogun in his remarks said, “Over 2,000 youths of the Niger Delta gathered for the main occasion of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders Forum summits on energy, security and peace in that region.

“Some of the highlights of that summit was that we are grateful for the little peace we are experiencing in the Niger Delta, particularly when it comes to oil and gas infrastructure.”

“The government in its wisdom, took this view that it was important that private security companies be brought into the fore to secure our oil and gas pipeline infrastructure. And one of such companies is Tantita Securities Services, among other private security companies

“Now, the success that Tantita has gained, few dissenting voices that are impacted negatively by the success of Tantita, over time, have tried to weather all the influences to say that there should be decentralisation,

“It was concluded that for now, the youth are satisfied with Tantita Security Services and other private security companies that are engaged.

The national youth president of the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU),youth wing Blessed Ughere, said With Tantita the there’s peace, employment and opportunities for the youth and that they stand with Tantita.