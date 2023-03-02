Gbajabiamila Celebrates Tinubu, Urges Opposition to Concede

Udora Orizu in Abuja



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his victory in the just concluded presidential poll.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement, said Tinubu’s victory was a testament to his years of hard work, building bridges across the country, tenacity, and belief in Nigeria’s unity.

Describing Tinubu’s victory as a victory for democracy, Gbajabiamila noted that the president-elect fought a good fight and gave a good account of himself as always, adding that as a courageous, dogged, and determined democrat, Tinubu weathered the storm and emerged victorious against all odds.

He expressed optimism that Tinubu would deliver on the mandate given to him by Nigerians going by his track record and called on the candidates of the opposition parties to put Nigeria first and concede defeat, adding that the Tinubu that he had known for decades would be magnanimous in victory.

“The victory of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a victory for democracy. I have said time and again that Tinubu is the best for Nigeria at this time, and God has answered our prayers. Since the beginning of the journey, we were convinced that Nigerians would vote for him because he did it before and he will do it for the country. Today, Lagos is what it is courtesy of Tinubu’s vision. With Asiwaju’s victory, Nigeria will witness unprecedented development,” he said.