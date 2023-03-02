  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

APC Targets 24 Constituency Seats in March 11 Edo Assembly Election

Nigeria | 2 days ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said it was intensifying efforts to ensure the party claims all the 24 seats in the state house of assembly election slated for Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The party Chairman, David Imuse, said this in Benin City, following the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the last Saturday’s presidential election.

Imuse, who expressed confidence that the president-elect, with his wealth of experiences, would be the best Nigeria has ever had, noted that the party was optimistic of victory in the forthcoming State House of Assembly elections.

According to him, “The struggle continues ahead of March 11. We just had the national elections and what we are heading to is the local elections. We are hopeful that we will get the 24 seats in the state house of assembly.”

Imuse, therefore, assured that Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” manifesto would come to fruition across all sectors, saying that the expectations among Nigerians was quite high.

According to him, “We are optimistic that by the time he completes his first term, Nigeria will not be the same.”

He, however, pointed out that though the presidential race was very stressful, the losers should imbibe the culture of democracy and accept loss in good faith.

“Bola Tinubu was the most prepared and he didn’t become president-elect by accident, he planned for it,” he added.

