Federal Poly Ado Publishes Book in Honour of Ex Rector

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, has celebrated its outgone Rector, Engr Dayo Oladebeye for the landmark achievements recorded during his tenure.

While launching a book titled ‘Engr. Dr Dayo Hepzibah Oladebeye: Selected Speeches of a Quintessential Rector, 2018-2022’

the pioneer head of the newly established Department of Library and Information Science, Dr Emmanuel Olu Ayeni, who did the compilation and publication of the book, said he initiated it to honour the former rector.

Ayeni said the main import of the onerous task was that the works of an icon like Oladebeye, whom he described as a man of great ideas and vision, should not be​ allowed to be locked out in file cabinets.​

“One of the best ways of immortalising such an icon far beyond his tenure in office or naming of structures after him​ is the publication of the vision, thoughts and ideas of such an icon,” Ayeni explained.​

The public presentation of the book on penultimate Tuesday was attended by the Deputy Rector (Administration) Dr Micheal Akinola, who reviewed the book, the Deputy Rector​ Academic, Dr David Olusegun Dada, the Bursar of the Polytechnic,​ Prince John Kehinde Omodara, the acting Polytechnic Librarian, Mrs Margaret Oluyemisi Abifarin and Surv. Abiodun Oyedikun, among others.

The National President of the Polytechnic Alumni Association, also the chief launcher of the book,​ stood in for the chairman of the 11th Governing Council of the Polytechnic, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo.​

Several current and past deans of the various schools in the polytechnic were also in attendance to honour the former rector.

Also in attendance were pioneer students of the Department of Library and Information Science, (LIS), who rendered beautiful songs that added colour to the event.