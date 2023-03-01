Elections: NBC Warns against Broadcast of Subversive Contents

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned broadcast stations covering and reporting the general elections to be wary of broadcasting contents capable of leading to the breakdown of law and order.

The Director General NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja.

He asked all broadcasters to abide by the provisions of the extant electoral laws, the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria.

He noted the Commission had also observed that some guests on broadcast stations were making volatile allusions capable of causing unrest in the country.

He referred to section 5.3.3(k) of the code which forbids broadcasters not to use any vote obtained at a polling station or from an exit poll to project or speculate on the chances of a candidate and section 5.3.3(l) which says the relay of election results or declaration of the winner must only be as announced by the authorised electoral officer for the election.

Ilelah added that the NBC Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation, 2004, also prescribes, in the third Schedule 12(6) that: “A licensee shall be responsible for the content of the station’s broadcast.”

The NBC warned that appropriate sanctions would be meted out to any erring station that operates outside the confines of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“The Commission enjoins all broadcasters to desist from using or allowing their platforms and facilities to be used for the broadcast of contents that may lead to the breakdown of law and order,” Ilelah added.

He appealed to broadcaster to perform the role of peace agents by adhering to the principles of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality.