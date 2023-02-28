  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Wema Bank to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Wema Bank Plc has announced that it is preparing to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023.

The bank in a statement said it aims to honor women and provide them with opportunities to achieve success in their personal and professional lives.

“This year’s global theme, “Embrace Equity,” will be the focus of the event. The discussion will center on the topic of equity and achieving economic growth for women in their careers and businesses. The event will feature, keynote speaker Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, as well as panelists Tosin Olaseinde, Fela Durotoye, and Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal.

“The event aims to celebrate and appreciate Wema Bank customers and the Nigerian Women in General while equipping them with knowledge they need to succeed in their careers and businesses, “said Mabel Adeteye, Head of Brand & Marketing Communications at Wema Bank.

Sara by Wema, the bank’s women’s proposition, has been designed to grow with women and has proven to be the best solution, with tailored offerings ranging from health plans to business financing and advisory services. 

