Supporters Seek Tinubu’s Intervention Over Continued Detention of Enugu Lawmaker

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Constituents and supporters of Hon. Bright Emeka Ngene, the detained member representing Enugu South Urban I Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in what they describe as a prolonged incarceration that has denied their constituency democratic representation.

In a joint statement issued in Enugu yesterday, the group, comprising constituents and “concerned friends” of the lawmaker, also urged Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, to intervene “as a father, a lawyer and a respecter of the rule of law” to help facilitate what they described as justice in the matter.

Ngene, a legal practitioner, was elected to represent Enugu South Urban I, one of Enugu State’s most politically significant constituencies. He was subsequently incarcerated after his conviction by an Enugu South Magistrate’s Court in July 2024 over allegations of conspiracy and theft linked to a 2017 community dispute.

According to the statement read by Bar. Chukwuemeka Okereke, Ngene has remained at the Enugu Correctional Centre for about two years, a situation the group said has effectively left the constituency without representation in the state legislature.

“The continued incarceration of Hon. Barr. Bright Emeka Ngene has deprived the constituency of democratic representation, denied the people development dividends, and created hardship for his family and constituents,” the statement read.

The people also appealed directly to Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi to intervene on the matter.