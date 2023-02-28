  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

PDP’s Ekwunife Congratulates LP’s Victor Umeh after Defeat in Anambra Central

Nigeria | 39 mins ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District and Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded Senatorial election, Uche Ekwunife, has congratulates Senator Victor Umeh.

Umeh, a candidate of Labour Party in the just concluded election was declared the winner of the 2023 Anambra Central Senatorial District election over Ekwunife of PDP and Dozie Nwankwo of APGA.

In a congratulatory message by Ekwunife, which was signed by his media aide, Kingsley Ubani, the senator stated that she has accepted the outcome of the election, and urges the constituents and critical stakeholders in the zone to support the Senator-elect as he prepares to represent the people in the 10th Senate.

Ubani said: “The federal lawmaker while expressing gratitude to God Almighty for his guidance and protection throughout the long and intense campaign season, appreciates God for the peaceful election.

“The Senator further appreciates members of her campaign organization, various support groups and individuals who worked tirelessly in support of her candidacy. She urges them to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.”

