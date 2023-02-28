Latest Headlines
PDP Wins Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency in Katsina
Francis Sardauna in Katsina
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, winner of the Mashi/Dutsi Federal constituency election in Katsina State.
Returning officer, Dr. Aderemi Adesoji, stated this while announcing the result in Mashi, the headquarters of Mashi Local Government Area of the state.
He said Majigiri scored 27,387 votes, while his opponent, Mansir Ali of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 20,596 votes and Tasi’u Duguru of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) got 1,021 votes respectively.