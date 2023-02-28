  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

PDP Wins Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency in Katsina

Nigeria | 32 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, winner of the Mashi/Dutsi Federal constituency election in Katsina State.

Returning officer, Dr. Aderemi Adesoji, stated this while announcing the result in Mashi, the headquarters of Mashi Local Government Area of the state.

He said Majigiri scored 27,387 votes, while his opponent, Mansir Ali of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 20,596 votes and Tasi’u Duguru of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) got 1,021 votes respectively.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.