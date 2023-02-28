INEC Has Destroyed Legitimacy of 2023 Presidential Election, Says Christian Group 

*Call for cancellation of results

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

As controversy continues to trail the Saturday, Presidential Election, with many calling for the cancellation of the elections, the Nigerian Christian Elders Coalition (NCEC) Monday said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deliberately put the presidential poll in terrible disrepute, thereby, destroying the legitimacy of the election.

The NCEC while addressing journalists in Abuja spoke vehemently against what it called antics of INEC and its Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, specifically, in the flagrant abuse of both the Electoral Act 2022 Section 60(5) and the INEC 2022 Guidelines and Regulations for Conduct of Elections Clause 38.

The group maintained that INEC arrogantly sidestepped and bypassed its own rules, guidelines and principles set up by the commission itself for the 2023 presidential election and engaged in broad day elections brigandange.

Speaking at the briefing, leader of the group and Senior Pastor of Family Worship Centre (FWC), Sarah Omakwu contended that the conduct of the presidential election fell below the threshold of transparent, free and credible election.

Omakwu, who was joined by Rev William Okoye, Associate Prof Sam Amadi, Prof Haruna Dabin, Rev Austin Kemie among others, further explained that, “the most distressing aspect of the conduct of the election is the refusal of INEC to electronically transmit the results of voting directly from the polling units to IREV Platform as required by the electoral

act.

This failure is unbelievable and surprising considering that the heart of the new electoral law is the mandatory electronic transmission of results to enhance the credibility of the process.

“In the light of these flagrant violations of the law regarding the conduct of the election, which include (but not limited to) rampant voting by underaged children; collusion with the security agencies, in several documented cases, to perpetuate violence; and the fraudulent tempering and falsification of results, etc. INEC has thus put the legitimacy of the 2023 Presidential election results in terrible disrepute.

She said: “INEC has also used this reliable method in off-season gubernatorial elections in Anambra, Osun and Ekiti without significant hitches. In addition, INEC demonstrated the reliability of electronic transmission recently and gave assurance that it was ready to use the BVAS both for accreditation and electronic transmission of results in the 2023 General Elections.

“We can recall several instances when either the Chairman of the Commission or the Commissioner in charge of Voters Education had assured the nation that election results would be transmitted electronically from the polling units.

“Today, it is sad that INEC that led in the enactment of a new electoral act that mandates electronic transmission has refused to comply with this

provision and rendered the results that it is presently collating dubious and unreliable.

“We are shocked that many hours after a National election, INEC could not transmit the results as required. This is in addition to many other fundamental breaches of the electoral law, including late commencement of voting across the country, non-voting in many polling units and widespread reports of logistic failure as highlighted by foreign and domestic observers.

The group observed that “the failure to comply with the electoral law and INEC’s regulation and guidelines on the conduct of elections, particularly Section 60 of the Electoral Act 2022 and Clause 38 of the Regulation and Guidelines for the Conduct of elections 2022. These laws make it mandatory to electronically transmit the results of elections from the polling units.

“We therefore call on INEC to suspend further action on the election results and then explain to Nigerians the circumstances for this grave violation of the electoral law and the administrative actions it intends to take to rectify this breach of integrity of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly

elections.

“As Christian leaders, we would continue to pray for peace and unity in Nigeria and it is thus our prayer that INEC will immediately do the right thing by cancelling the presidential elections so as to restore the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.”