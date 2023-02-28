FG Moves to Improve Power Supply in Akwa Ibom



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, has on behalf of the Federal Government flagged-off a transmission project for the improvement of electricity supply at Ididep, Ibiono Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.



The project is a construction of 2 x 30/40MVA, 123/33kv Substation with six feeders, which is projected to be completed in 18 months, starting from the date it was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, a statement by the Director, Information/Press, Margaret Oyinboade, said.



Jeddy-Agba stated that the federal ministry of power and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had to embark on the construction of the substation project for completion to strengthen the national grid.



He added that this will further improve service delivery and increase capacity to supply power to the people of Akwa Ibom, adding that upon project completion, it will increase its wheeling capacity to 25,000MW by 2025.



He further informed the gathering that the project was a campaign promise fulfilled by Buhari to the people of Akwa Ibom State.



The Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Emmanuel Udom , represented by the Commissioner of Power and Petroleum, Dr. James Etim, thanked the federal government for bringing the project to Akwa Ibom state and promised to support the project.



Earlier, Senator Ita Enang, and the paramount chief of Ididep Ibiono, Ime Usoro, during their remarks stated thzt they were of the opinion that the project will! positively influence the life of the people and promised to work with the state government to ensure the successful completion of the project.



Also speaking, the Director Transmission, TCN, Nosike Emmanuel, urged the government and people of Akwa Ibom State to provide all necessary support and assistance to make the project a reality.